FRISCO, Texas (AP)Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas on Wednesday for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year.

New England acquired the 29-year-old American midfielder from the LA Galaxy on Dec. 16 and he scored three goals in 22 games, including two in 19 Major League Soccer matches.

”This trade presented a great opportunity for the player and our club,” New England coach Bruce Arena said in a statement.

Dallas said his rights were acquired through the 2023 season. Lletget was 89th on MLS’s salary last this season at $900,000 in base pay and $1,023,750 in total compensation.

A San Franicsco native, Lletget has eight goals in 33 international appearances. He played in four World Cup qualifiers last September and October, scoring in the 4-1 win at Honduras.

Lletget did not appear in the November or January qualifiers and was not selected for the March roster or for World Cup prep matches in May and June.

Dallas coach Nico Estevez is a former U.S. national team assistant.

General allocation money can be used to sign players, to lower their listing against a team’s salary cap or to offset loan and transfer fees.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports