COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jaylen Sebree had 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 80-68 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Sebree had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-12, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Brett Thompson scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line. Tyrone Perry was 3 of 7 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Ray’Sean Taylor led the way for the Cougars (14-8, 5-4) with 30 points and five steals. Deejuan Pruitt added 12 points and 12 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville. In addition, Damarco Minor had nine points.

—

