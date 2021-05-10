Sellers named head men’s hoops coach at Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Fairfield University assistant coach Patrick Sellers has been hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Central Connecticut, his alma mater.

Sellers returns to school where he was a team captain as a player in 1991 and began his coaching career as an assistant in 1999, helping the Blue Devils to NCAA Tournament bids in 2000 and 2002.

Sellers was on Jim Calhoun’s staff at UConn from 2004-10 and has also coached at Fairleigh Dickinson, DePaul, Creighton, Hofstra and UMass before spending the last two seasons at Fairfield.

”I have always had a special place in my heart for Central,” Sellers said in a statement. ”I look forward to adding to the successful legacy of Central Connecticut basketball and I am excited to get to work with our student-athletes.”

Sellers will replace Donyell Marshall, who stepped down in March after coaching Central Connecticut to a 40-104 record over five seasons.

