OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Antonio Reeves came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky pulled away for a 75-66 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Reeves sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and made all five of his free throws for the Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 Southeastern Conference). Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season. Jacob Toppin pitched in with 18 points and four assists.

Ole Miss used its freshman guards to play Kentucky to a 32-all tie in the first half. Amaree Abram had 11 points and TJ Caldwell scored nine for the Rebels. The duo combined to shoot 8 of 17 from the floor and both made a 3-pointer.

Kentucky’s seniors — Reeves, Tshiebwe and Toppin — took over in the second half.

Neither team scored until Tshiebwe’s three-point play at the 18-minute mark gave Kentucky the lead. Reeves scored the next eight points for the Wildcats and they matched their biggest lead at 43-37 with 15 minutes left to play. Toppin scored six points in an 8-0 run and Kentucky took a 58-45 lead with eight minutes left to play.

Abram answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Rebels within 58-51, but Reeves followed with two free throws and a 3-pointer to spark a 9-2 run and Kentucky wasn’t threatened from there.

Abram finished with 17 points to lead the Rebels (9-13, 1-8), who have lost four straight. Caldwell added 12 points and reserve Jayveous McKinnis scored 10.

Kentucky and Mississippi have played 124 times. The Wildcats have won 110 of them.

