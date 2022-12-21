BALTIMORE (AP)Sam Sessoms scored 28 points to help Coppin State defeat James Madison 107-100 in overtime on Wednesday.

Sessoms had five assists and three steals for the Eagles (5-9). Mike Hood scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 13 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Justin Steers recorded 22 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

The Dukes (9-4) were led in scoring by Alonzo Sule, who finished with 21 points and two blocks. Takal Molson added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for James Madison. In addition, Terrence Edwards had 17 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.