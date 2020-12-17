SFA invited to join Western Athletic Conference

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin University has been extended an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), according to their Sports Information Director Kevin Meyer.

The Lumberjacks currently compete in the Southland Conference. Meyer confirmed that the Board of Regents is leaning toward accepting the invitation, but that negotiations would be handled by school president Scott Gordon.

If approved by the board, SFA would make the jump in July 2022. The conference is spread out wide over an area of the western United States. It extends from Seattle all the way to Chicago.

The schools involved in the WAC are listed below:

California Baptist University

Chicago State University

Dixie State University

Grand Canyon University

New Mexico State University

Seattle University

Tarleton State University

UT-Rio Grande Valley

Utah Valley University

Back in May, the school was forced to vacate several hundred wins and conference championships across multiple sports for some student-athletes missing academic requirements over a six-year span.

The discrepancy was discovered in the spring and the personnel responsible are no longer employed in the athletics department.