The SFA Lumberjacks won their twelfth game in a row Monday and kept the fourth longest home-court winning streak in the country, now at 27. The Jacks defeated Incarnate Word 84-46 as they haven’t lost a home conference game since 2011. Demetrious Floyd led SFA with 21 points including five 3-pointers.

Watch the video to see the highlights and reaction from the Jacks. SFA improves to 19-5 on the season, and 12-0 in the SLC.