SFA Ladyjacks fall in overtime heartbreaker to Georgia Tech in NCAA first round, 54-52

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks’ historic season came to a close Sunday afternoon in a heartbreaking dramatic fashion, as No. 5 Georgia Tech clawed its way back from a 34-17 halftime deficit to eventually force extra minutes, holding the Ladyjacks off at the buzzer to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the Hemisfair Region. SFA finishes the season 24-3, 14-0.



The Ladyjacks put together an outstanding first half in this first round matchup at Bill Greehey Arena, able to efficiently cut off driving lanes and contest every shot Georgia Tech decided to take. The Yellow Jackets were held to 7-of-29 shooting (24.1%) with only one make from beyond the arc and seven turnovers, to SFA’s 13-of-29 (44.8%) first half outing, including five makes from deep. Stephanie Visscher led all scorers with 10 at the half, along with Avery Brittingham adding seven. Twelve of SFA’s 13 made baskets were assisted in the first half.



In the second half, Georgia Tech came out of the break scoring the first six points in the third quarter, where the intensity from the Yellow Jackets was evident in the air. Visscher broke the run with her third three of the game to give her team a 36-23 lead in the opening moments of the half, but an eight-minute scoring drought limited the generating offense for the ‘Jacks. Georgia Tech outscored SFA 19-5 in the third quarter, but the Ladyjacks still managed to hold a 39-36 lead heading into the final quarter after Loyal McQueen’s last-second three to cut it to three.



A Lorela Corbaj reverse layup slimed the Ladyjack lead to one point in the first possession of the fourth quarter, only to be matched on the other end by a three-pointer from Aaliyah Johnson to put the ‘Jacks back up by four. Avery Brittingham’s second chance layup extended the lead back to six for SFA, but a pair of made free throws from Anaya Boyd knotted the game at 48-48 at 1:12. Visscher had a chance at a step through layup with the shot clock turned off to win the ballgame in regulation, just coming up short to force overtime.



Another pair of Corbaj free throws gave Georgia Tech its first lead, 50-48, since the opening stanzas of the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets then boosted a five-point lead at 1:36 for their largest cushion of the game, but Brittingham’s bucket plus made free throw cut the lead to two once again. Brittingham had a few shots around the hoop as time expired, not able to convert as Georgia Tech clinched the contest.



Avery Brittingham led all scorers with 16 points and 13 rebounds, in addition to Stephanie Visscher’s 14 points and 12 rebounds.