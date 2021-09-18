SFA runs over Mississippi Valley State at home

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KETK)-After a nice showing in Lubbock last weekend, the Lumberjacks returned to Homer Bryce Stadium to take on Mississippi Valley State. SFA cruises to the big victory, winning 58-13. Lumberjacks will host Lincoln next Saturday at 6pm.
