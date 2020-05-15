SFA volleyball player makes life-saving donation to six-year-old with leukemia

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Dominant is the best way the describe last season’s Ladyjacks volleyball team.

SFA only lost one game during the regular season, and went undefeated in conference, capturing the Southland crown.

“Just a great program, strives for excellence, wins all the time, and we just tried to keep that going, it was super fun,” said Ann Hollas.

Former Spring Hill Lady Panther Ann Hollas was a major factor in the team’s success.

But this particular story is about what Ann did during her freshman year, which paid off in 2020.

She signed up to be a bone marrow donor and, during her senior year, found out she had a match.

“Whenever she told me it was a six-year-old boy with leukemia, like yeah, a kid, it hits right there, but it was super exciting that I could help such an innocent soul with something like that, give him a chance of health,” said Hollas.

Being part of something like this is one of the many reasons why Hollas wants to join the medical field, and her time playing volleyball at SFA has put even more of a spotlight on the desperate need for bone marrow donation.

“The platform that comes with being an athlete is truly a gift and I’m just blessed to be able to use it in this way,” said Hollas.

Right now, Ann and the boy aren’t allowed to know each other’s names, but they now share a life-saving connection that Ann hopes will inspire others.

“Being healthy is a gift, and yeah, even signing up is no problem at all, probably takes two minutes out of your day but it could be four years down the line and you could save someone’s life,” said Hollas.

Hollas now leaves SFA not only as a Southland conference champion but as a young boy’s champion, who hopefully in the near future will get to tell her thank you.

If you are interested in becoming a donor, would like to make a monetary contribution, or to simply find out more information visit the BE THE MATCH website.

