SFA will officially join the Western Athletic Conference in July, rival Sam Houston makes jump as well

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) — It was made official on Thursday morning, Stephen F. Austin will be leaving the Southland Conference and will join the Western Athletic Conference.

The expansion announcement was made Thursday inside NRG Center in Houston by contributing conference and university officials, including SFA president Dr. Scott Gordon and Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey.

They are scheduled to become a member on July 1st later this year.

“What an exciting day to be a Lumberjack. This move to the WAC will allow us to take a step forward in achieving our vision of becoming the leading mid-major athletic department in the Nation. Having the opportunity to join a strong conference alongside like-minded institutions is paramount to our future growth. This move will allow us to elevate our athletic department and provide an opportunity to grow our institutional profile through our athletic department.” Ryan Ivey

The Lumberjacks are joining fellow Southland rivals, Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian, and Lamar.

The conference will be split into two divisions, Southwest and West, and SFA will join SHSU, Lamar, and ACU along with Tarleton and UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Southland Conference released a statement on Twitter about the move by SFA and Sam Houston: