NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin women’s head basketball coach Mark Kellogg is leaving the program after accepting the head coaching positions for the University of West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kellogg led the Ladyjack program for eight seasons putting together an impressive 195-55 record with reaching at least 23 wins in each of the last seven seasons. During his time, the program took home two conference regular season championships and two conference tournament championships.

“I want to thank Mark, Trish, Camden and Kayli for all they have done during the past eight years,” said SFA Athletic Director, Ryan Ivey. “Mark took a storied program and elevated it to another level during his time, and we are forever grateful for his work, effort and dedication to Ladyjack basketball, the department, University and Nacogdoches community. While moments like this are always bittersweet, we are so proud for Mark and his family, and I have no doubt that he will be able to carry on his sustained success model to West Virginia and guide them to new heights.”

Kellogg was able to lead SFA to six consecutive postseason appearances and was named the 2020-21 Southland Coach of the Year and the 2021-22 WAC Coach of the Year after SFA switched conferences.

SFA said a national search for the Ladyjack’s next head coach will begin immediately.