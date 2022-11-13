SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Khalil Shabazz’s 21 points helped San Francisco defeat UC Merced 88-71 on Sunday night.

Shabazz also contributed four steals for the Dons (3-0). Volodymyr Markovetskyy scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Josh Kunen shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Mason Westlake, who finished with 20 points and five assists. UC Merced also got 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks from Kingsley Obiorah. Tiler Fears finished with nine points.

San Francisco next plays Wednesday against Fresno State on the road and UC Merced will visit Sacramento State on Friday.

