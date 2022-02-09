OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Jaden Shackelford had career highs of 30 points and eight 3-pointers and Alabama defeated Mississippi 97-83 on Wednesday night.

Shackelford was 10-of-17 shooting, including 8 of 13 from behind the arc. JD Davison added 18 points and eight assists with Keon Ellis scoring 13 points and Noah Gurley 10 for Alabama (15-9, 5-6 Southeastern Conference), which snapped a two-game skid after playing three consecutive games against Top 5 opponents.

Jarkel Joiner, playing in his second game since being sidelined three weeks with a back injury, was 12 of 20 with a career-high six 3-pointers in scoring 33 points for the Rebels (12-12, 3-8), a point shy of his career best. Matthew Murrell added 15 points and Nysier Brooks 10.

Alabama came in ranked 13th out of the 14 SEC schools in 3-point shooting percentage but made 14 of 22 against the Rebels for 64%, and shot 60% overall. Ole Miss shot 48% overall and made 12 of 28 3-point attempts for 43%.

Trailing by 11 at halftime, Ole Miss opened the second half on a 9-0 run before Alabama rebuilt a 14-point lead with 12 minutes remaining and the Crimson Tide stayed ahead by double figures, leading by as many as 17.

Over the final nine minutes of the first half, the Crimson Tide outscored the Rebels 27-6 behind three 3-pointers from Shackelford and led 49-38 at the break.

The Crimson Tide has won five straight over Ole Miss

Alabama is home against Arkansas and Ole Miss is at Missouri, both on Saturday.

