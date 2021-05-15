Shaffelburg’s goal pulls Toronto into 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP)Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal at the 74th minute and Toronto secured its first point on the road this season with a 1-1 tie against NYCFC on Saturday.

Shaffelburg scored off a through ball from Patrick Mullins at the 74th minute to help Toronto (1-2-2) level the score.

Jesus Medina put NYCFC out front when he punched it in the 53rd minute after Toronto keeper Alex Bono failed to wrap up Gudmundur Thorarinsson’s ball on a free kick.

But Bono recovered to keep Toronto in at the 65th minute when he denied Medina with a diving save to his right on a free kick. Off the loose ball, Bono then smothered Sebastien Ibeagha’s rebound attempt before the ball was cleared.

NYCFC (2-1-2) extended its undefeated streak to four games.

