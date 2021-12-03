Shaver Jr. scores 17 to carry Boise State over Tulsa 63-58

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Before the pandemic, the flu was the dominant winter illness, but in 2020 it was almost non-existent. Flu season has had a slow start, but according to a specialist, a spike might be on the way.

“Currently about three in three quarters of the visits to the ER for influenza like illnesses are actually test out to be flu. So it’s pretty low, so a little bit above last year which was a very strange anomaly. We had hardly flu season at all.” said Russell Hopkins, director of NET Health disease surveillance division.