Sheffield United-Leicester City Preview

Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Chris Wilder ahead of Leicester City’s clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Reports emerged on Friday that Wilder, who has guided the Blades from League One to the Premier League, had agreed to part ways with the Yorkshire club.

United are bottom of the table, four points behind 19th-placed West Brom, with just four wins to their name this campaign.

However, the reports of Wilder’s departure have not yet been confirmed, with a scheduled news conference was rearranged twice, before finally being cancelled.

Asked for his view on the situation, Rodgers said: “Until it’s confirmed then I’ve not really anything to say on it.

“Chris has done a wonderful job there. I don’t really want to speculate on gossip. We’re preparing for a game against a tough team.

“It’s been a tough season for Sheffield United. They have lost a lot of key players for them, and they have gone close in a lot of the games.”

Should Wilder indeed leave his post, his last game will have been a 2-0 home defeat to Southampton.

“No disagreements (with the result),” Wilder said after that match. “We looked a tired team, we lost a lot of energy, lost a bit of a spark.

“I just want to see the fighting spirit we’ve shown for the majority of the season, but with better quality, more thought and more care. More belief. I think it’s standard to make tackles and run around.

“I know they’re having a go, I don’t think that’s up for discussion, but they looked sorry for themselves, and that can’t happen. There’s been too many up and down performances.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has either scored (two) or assisted (one) a goal in all three of his Premier League meetings with Sheffield United, netting a 90th minute winner in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane in December.

Sheffield United – Aaron Ramsdale

Despite United’s dismal form, goalkeeper Ramsdale has stepped up in recent weeks, delivering some excellent individual displays. However, among goalkeepers to start at least 25 away Premier League games, Ramsdale has the lowest clean sheet ratio (6 per cent, 2/32).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time – his appearance against Brighton was only the 13th time in 132 games he has played at least 80 minutes in a match, netting 10 goals in those 13 appearances.

•United goalkeeper Ramsdale has not kept a clean sheet in any of his last 23 away starts, with only John Ruddy (24, Aug 2011 – Oct 2012) and Russell Hoult (26, Feb 2003 – May 2005) having longer runs without an away clean sheet.

•Leicester’s six home Premier League defeats this season have all come with them starting the day in the top four – in top-flight history, only Tottenham in 1984-85 (seven) have had more home defeats in a season when starting the day of the match in the top four of the division.

•United have scored just 16 Premier League goals this season, with only Derby County in 2007-08 (13), Aston Villa in 2014-15 (15) and Huddersfield Town in 2018-19 (15) scoring fewer at this stage of a Premier League campaign.

•Leicester have won a league-low 36 per cent of their Premier League points in home games this season (19/53). Only Crystal Palace in 1997-98 (33 per cent) have ever won fewer than 36 per cent of their points in a Premier League season at home.