Sheffield United-Newcastle United Preview

Caretaker Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is not surprised Steve Bruce has turned things around at Newcastle United following the return of some key players.

The Magpies lost 4-3 to champions Manchester City in a thrilling match last week, but that is one of only three defeats in their last 11 games.

United secured Premier League safety with three games to go and Heckingbottom puts that down to getting the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin back in the side.

“Like Steve said before, they have managed to get their best players back from injury,” said Heckingbottom, whose side remain bottom despite beating Everton 1-0 on Sunday.

“It’s no coincidence that with their attacking players back they are scoring goals and picking up points. Football can be as simple as that, as we have ourselves seen.”

Newcastle’s squad has been depleted by injuries again heading into Wednesday’s clash at St James’ Park, where 10,000 fans will be in attendance for the first time this season.

United have scored 15 goals in their last seven league games – more than they had in their previous 18 – but Bruce understands the importance of tightening up at the back.

“We got beat in our last game but I’ve been delighted with us over the last few weeks,” he said.

“It’s about getting the balance right – we still concede too many. I’ve enjoyed watching us and we’ve done well of late. It’s important we keep the standard high.

“If we win our remaining games we can get to 45 points, but we’re never going to settle for that – it can’t be the benchmark. We need to be better and build on that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle – Allan Saint-Maximin

United remain without top scorer Wilson for their final two games, but in Saint-Maximin they boast one of the liveliest attacking players anywhere in the division.

He has netted in both of his Premier League meetings with Sheffield United – one of two clubs he has scored more than once against in the competition, along with Burnley.

Sheffield United – Daniel Jebbison

Not many people would have heard of Jebbison before he scored the winner for United in their rare away win at Everton last time out.

At 17 years and 309 days at the time, Jebbison is the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his first start, which he will be looking to build on here.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Newcastle have won five of their last six league games against Sheffield United, though they did lose the reverse fixture in January this season, giving the Blades their first win of the campaign.

– Sheffield United are looking to complete their first league double over Newcastle since 1978-79 in the second tier, while they last beat them twice in the same top-flight campaign in 1971-72.

– Newcastle have lost their final home league game in each of the last two seasons, having won five in a row beforehand. They last lost more such games consecutively with a run of three between 2006-07 and 2008-09.

– The Magpies have won just one of their last 24 Premier League games played on a Wednesday (D5 L18), winning 4-1 at Bournemouth in July 2020. Sheffield United, meanwhile, have won each of their last three Premier League games played on Wednesdays.

– Joe Willock has scored in each of his last five Premier League appearances. Only two Newcastle players have ever scored in six consecutive games in the competition – Papiss Cisse in April 2012 (six) and Alan Shearer in November 1996 (seven).