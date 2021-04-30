Sheffield United-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Ryan Mason feels Tottenham still have another five more cup finals to come this season as they battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in last week’s EFL Cup final and are now left to focus solely on the top flight, starting with Sunday’s visit of Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites ended a three-match winless run in the league with victory over Southampton last week – Mason’s first match in charge – but they are down in seventh and five points off the top four.

Mason, brought in as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s recent sacking, acknowledges the importance of finishing in a Champions League spot.

“We’ve got five cup finals,” he said. ” This weekend’s a massive game for this club – it’s not easy to win games in the premier league. The biggest priority for the moment is the weekend.

“Tottenham want to be competing in the biggest competitions, to have something in place that allows us to do that. That’s why this weekend is a massive game for this club.

“It’s difficult to win five or six games in a row, as we’ve seen. But it is mathematically possible [to finish fourth] and we want to head into this game with a positive mindset.”

Sheffield United make the trip to Spurs on the back of a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend – just their fifth win in 33 league matches this season.

The Blades last won back-to-back league games in July 2020 but, with relegation already confirmed, caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to change that with a shock victory in North London.

“Every game is an opportunity for us,” he said on the prospect of beating Spurs. “Tottenham are a fantastic club and have just been in a cup final.

“They are going through changes at the moment, but we know how difficult it is going to be, though it’s another opportunity for us to impress.

“One thing that can’t be labelled at the players is a lack of effort. They are a real honest group of players who want to do well.”

KEY PLAYERS

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane scored twice in his most recent league outing, a 2-2 draw with Everton, and has now been involved in 34 goals in 30 Premier League appearance for Spurs this campaign. That includes seven goals and two assists in the England captain’s last six outings in the competition, netting three braces in that run.

Sheffield United – Aaron Ramsdale

Tottenham boast an array of world-class attacking talents, meaning it could be a busy day for Ramsdale in the United goal. The 22-year-old has not kept a clean sheet in his last 26 away starts in the Premier League and will set a new record if he concedes again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham are looking to complete their first league double over United since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 3-1 win at Bramall Lane earlier this season.

– United are winless in all four of their Premier League away games against Spurs (D2 L2), with their last away league win against them coming in November 1991 (1-0).

– The Blades have won just one of their last 25 Premier League games in London (D8 L16), beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in February 2020. The Blades have lost all five of their league games in the capital this season by an aggregate score of 12-2.

– Spurs have scored at least once in each of their last 10 Premier League games (W5 D2 L3), which is their longest current run in the competition.

– Tottenham won their first Premier League game under caretaker boss Mason 2-1 against Southampton. Both of their last two managers (Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho) won their first two Premier League games in charge, while Glenn Hoddle in 2001 is the only other Spurs manager to do so in the competition.