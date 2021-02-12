Sheffield United-West Ham United Preview

Chris Wilder is hopeful that Sheffield United can maintain their momentum with victory at West Ham on Monday to keep alive their slim Premier League survival hopes.

The Blades beat Bristol City 1-0 on Wednesday to advance through to the FA Cup quarter-finals and make it six victories in their last nine matches in all competitions.

That compares to six wins in their previous 34 games, with United having to wait until January 9 for their first victory of 2020-21 – a 3-2 triumph at Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

Wilder knows the importance of putting a run of wins together in the league if his side are to bridge a gap on safety that stood at 12 points heading into the weekend’s fixtures.

“The key is to make sure we use that momentum going into an incredibly competitive next few games,” he said.

“It wasn’t the most spectacular of wins at Bristol Rovers but it helped with a bit of belief and confidence.

“We will hopefully now use the win against Bristol City to get some results in a challenging fixture list.”

United have won only one of their last 12 away game against West Ham in all competitions, though they did draw 1-1 at the London Stadium on their last visit in October 2019.

Despite that poor record in this fixture, though, David Moyes is wary of the threat posed by a revitalised Sheff Utd, who won away at Manchester United last month.

“I don’t think they’ve been an easy team for anyone to play against,” he said. “It’s a tough game and they have their own reasons for wanting to pick up points.

“They will have taken confidence from their result at Old Trafford and their performance at Man City recently too.

“They don’t concede too many goals so they’re always in the game, and they’ve had a little cup run too.

“So they’ll always give us a challenge. We’ve got to do a job – we’ve done a job against teams in a similar position recently and we need to do so again.”

KEY PLAYERS

West Ham – Tomas Soucek

Soucek was controversially sent off against Fulham last weekend, but that red card has since been rescinded and the Czech midfielder is eligible to play against Sheff Utd.

He has scored three headed goals in the Premier League this season and, against a team that has conceded more goals from corners and indirect free-kicks than any other this term (10), his aerial ability may come to good use.

Sheffield United – Billy Sharp

Sharp’s six Premier League goals since the start of last season have been worth 10 points – only Brian Deane’s goals (11) have been more valuable to United in the competition.

The 35-year-old also scored the winning goal in the midweek cup victory over Bristol City, which could be enough to see him get the nod up top on Monday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Ham are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield United in the top flight for the first time since the 1967-68 season under Ron Greenwood.

– Coming into this weekend’s fixtures, only Manchester City (24) have won more Premier League points than West Ham so far in 2021 (16), with the Hammers winning five of their seven league games this calendar year (D1 L1).

– Sheffield United have won just 7.7 per cent of their Premier League games in London (P26 W2 D8 L16) – among teams to play more than 10 times in the capital, only Derby County (2.6 per cent, P38 W1) have a lower win percentage.

– West Ham already have as many points after 23 Premier League games this season as they had in the whole of 2019-20 (39). Indeed, the last time the Hammers had this many points at this stage of a top-flight campaign was in 1985-86 (45) when they ended up finishing third.

– Moyes has a 100-per-cent win ratio in home games against Sheffield United in all competitions, winning all six of his previous games against the Blades. However, he has not faced them at home since a 3-1 EFL Cup win for Everton in August 2011.