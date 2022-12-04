COLLEGE PARK. Md. (AP)Jaz Shelley scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers, Nebraska dominated the second half, and the Cornhuskers defeated No. 20 Maryland 90-67 on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Allison Weidner had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Nebraska (6-3). Isabelle Bourne had 18 points and Alexis Markowski added 14. Shelley had five assists and three steals.

Nebraska scored 59 points in the second half after trailing 36-31 at halftime.

Shelley scored five points in Nebraska’s 12-2 run that gave the Cornhuskers a 55-52 lead late in the third quarter. They led 60-56 entering the fourth.

Two free throws from Diamond Miller drew Maryland (7-3) to within 77-67 points with 4:03 remaining but the Terrapins would not score again while Nebraska scored 13.

Miller, Maryland’s leading scorer at 19.3 points per game, was 3 of 12 from the field, scored 13 points and committed five turnovers. Shyanne Sellers led the Terps with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Brinae Alexander added 14 points off the bench.

Maryland was riding a three-game winning streak that included a 74-72 victory at No. 7 Notre Dame, a game in which Miller had 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Nebraska’s last game was an 85-54 blowout loss at No. 9 Virginia Tech.

