PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Ben Sheppard scored 23 points and his off-balance basket near the rim with 3.3 seconds left carried Belmont to a 78-76 win over Bradley to end the Braves’ 17-game home win streak on Saturday.

Connor Hickman’s errant 3-point attempt for Bradley ended it.

Bradley’s loss ended what was the third-longest home win streak in the country behind Auburn and UCLA.

Drew Friberg’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left brought Belmont into a 76-all tie. The Bruins’ Even Brauns came up with a steal of Zek Montgomery to set up Sheppard’s game winner.

Friberg and Cade Tyson each scored 15 points and Frank Jakubicek scored 10 for the Bruins (15-6, 8-2 Missouri Valley).

Rienk Mast scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds for Bradley (13-8, 6-4), reserve Jashon Henry scored 14 and Malevy Leons scored 12 and had 10 rebounds.

Belmont puts its season-high, six-game win streak on the road against Evansville on Wednesday. Bradley hosts Illinois State on Wednesday.

