Sheread sparks Florida A&M past Fort Valley State 34-7

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Jah’Marae Sheread scored on a 34-yard catch-and-run from backup quarterback Rasean McKay on fourth down – breaking five tackles on the way – to spark Florida A&M to a 34-7 victory over Division II-member Fort Valley State on Saturday.

McKay’s effort on a fourth-and-4 play – in a game that saw a 30-minute lightning delay in the first half – helped the Rattlers (1-1) pull away from a 7-7 halftime tie. McKay took over in the second half for freshman QB Junior Muratovic. A&M’s defense got in on the scoring when Isaiah Land forced a fumble on a sack that was scooped up and returned 45 yards for a score by Lerodrick James for a 21-7 lead. Bishop Bonnett added a 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Muratovic connected with tight end Kamari Young for A&M’s first TD of the season in the first quarter. The Rattlers were held to two field goals in a 7-6 season-opening loss to Jackson State. Jose Romo-Martinez added two fourth-quarter field goals, including a 49-yarder.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51