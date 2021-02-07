Sherfield scores 29 to lead Nevada over Boise St. 73-62

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)At the lowest points in an 18-month struggle with left knee and hip problems, Brooks Koepka wondered if he'd ever be back at all, let alone recapture the magic that carried him to four major championships.

''It's been a wild ride for the last year and a half and very frustrating,'' Koepka said. ''I've had moments where I didn't know if I was going to be the same, if I could even come back.''