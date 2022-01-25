Sheriff who tried to stop fight pleads not guilty to assault

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HAZARD, Ky. (AP)A sheriff charged with assault after allegedly hitting a teenage girl while trying to break up a fight during a high school basketball game in eastern Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch, 47, appeared Monday in Perry District Court for an arraignment, WYMT-TV reported.

Lynch is part of Owsley County High School’s coaching staff and intervened in a Dec. 3 fight during a girls’ basketball game at Perry County Central High School, police have said. Trooper Matthew Gayheart said Lynch is alleged to have rushed the floor during the fight between players and struck a Perry County Central player while breaking up the fight.

An investigation led to a warrant being issued charging him with fourth-degree assault, police said.

Lynch’s lawyer declined to comment to the station about the charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51