Short-handed Dream look to bust slump against Lynx

The Atlanta Dream have lost five of their last six games heading into Wednesday night’s contest against the visiting Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta will be without leading scorer Tiffany Hayes for several weeks due to a knee injury sustained in last week’s loss to the Washington Mystics.

Hayes, 31, is averaging 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Dream (5-7). She is shooting 44.9 percent from 3-point range.

“She got dinged up and was limping a little bit,” Atlanta coach Mike Petersen said of Hayes after the 96-93 loss to Washington. “I played her a little bit more than I should’ve in the second half. She’s such a great player and she fights so hard.”

Hayes will most likely be out of the lineup until after the WNBA’s Olympic break in August.

Veteran guard Courtney Williams, second on the Dream in scoring with an average of 16.9 points, is expected to carry more of the scoring load. She also averages 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Backcourt mate Chennedy Carter (strained elbow) has not played since May 29, when the Dream won their fourth straight game with a victory at the New York Liberty. Atlanta is 1-5 since.

She is questionable to return Wednesday.

“It’s a bit of a work in progress because this is the first significant injury to my arm,” Carter said.

The Dream, who are in next-to-last place in the Eastern Conference standings, were swept by the Lynx (5-7) in consecutive games on June 4 and 6.

Minnesota has gone 5-3 since opening the season 0-4.

Sylvia Fowles took only six shots and finished with eight points in Saturday’s 95-77 loss at the Dallas Wings. She had seven rebounds following her 170th career double-double when the Lynx won at Dallas 85-73 in their previous game Thursday.

The Lynx’s 14 turnovers Saturday led to 23 Dallas points in transition. The Wings shot 50 percent from the field while making 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) shots from 3-point range.

“We didn’t come out hard enough,” said Napheesa Collier, who had 17 points. “We allowed them to get going. We just dug ourselves such a big hole. … We have to be able to string together wins.”

