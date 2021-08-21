Short-handed Sporting KC holds on for 0-0 tie with Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on for a 0-0 tie with Minnesota United on Saturday.

Remi Walter was shown a straight red card in the 21st for a dangerous studs-up foul and Kansas City (11-4-6) played a man down down the rest of the way.

The 35-year-old Melia has three shutouts in the last four games.

Tyler Miller had five saves for Minnesota (7-6-7). He has seven shutouts this season.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Minnesota United knocked Sporting – the West’s top seed – out of last season’s playoffs with a 3-0 road win.

The Loons, who lost 1-0 at Allianz to Los Angeles FC on Aug. 14 have been shut out in consecutive home matches for the first time since failing to score in three straight in July 2017.

