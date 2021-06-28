Short stint: Pirates’ Kranick to minors after perfect debut

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, a day after he pitched five perfect innings to win his major league debut.

The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.

Kranick retired all 15 batters he faced Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals before a lengthy rain delay forced him from the mound. The Pirates went on to win 7-2.

Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51