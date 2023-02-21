VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP)Maddy Siegrist scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Christina Dalce broke Villanova’s single-season record for blocks with 66 and the 15th-ranked Wildcats held off DePaul 67-64 on Tuesday night.

Lucy Olsen made two free throws with three seconds left in the third quarter to give Villanova a 56-42 lead. But the Wildcats only made two field goals in the opening nine minutes of the fourth quarter as DePaul used a 18-5 run to get within 61-60 with 2:01 left.

Siegrist made four straight free throws in the final minute and Brooke Mullin added a basket with 16 seconds left for a seven-point lead.

Dalce had 11 points and three blocks and Olsen added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for Villanova (24-5, 15-3 Big East). The school’s record had stood since Lisa Ortlip had 65 blocks during the 1978-79 season.

Siegrist, leading the nation in scoring at 29.1 points per game, was 9 of 27 from the floor and 8 of 11 at the free-throw line to go with 16 rebounds in a battle with DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds. It was the sixth game since 2000 featuring two opposing players with 25-point, 15-rebound performances, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Siegrist scored 15 straight Villanova points in the second quarter before Bella Runyan capped the first-half scoring on a 3-pointer with 2:32 left. Siegrist was 7-of-16 shooting and the rest of her teammates combined to make 4 of 21.

Darrione Rogers scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and Anaya Peoples finished with 10 points for DePaul (15-14, 8-10).

Villanova continues its three-game road trip at Providence on Friday. DePaul hosts No. 4 UConn on Saturday in its final home game of the regular season.

