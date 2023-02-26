NEW DELHI (AP)Marcel Siem ended his long wait for a fifth European tour title with victory at the Hero Indian Open by a single shot on Sunday.

The German’s last win on the tour came eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters but a closing 68 saw him edge out countryman Yannik Paul to return to the winner’s circle with a 14-under 274.

The 42-year-old golfer, who secured his card for the 2023 season at qualifying school in November, went into the final round one shot behind overnight leader Paul.

He took a share of the lead after sinking a 20-foot birdie putt at the fourth. After picking up another shot on the par-five eighth, Siem made back-to-back gains on the 10th and 11th to establish a two-shot cushion.

But a bogey on the 13th led to a two-shot swing, with Paul birdieing the same hole to join Siem at the top on 13 under.

After saving par on the tough 14th, Siem holed from 15 feet for a birdie at the next to regain the outright lead.

And he closed his round with three more pars, rolling in a 3-foot par putt on No. 18 to win moments after Paul slid his birdie putt wide from about 12 feet.

He threw his cap to the ground then, with his arms outstretched, shouted ”wow.”

”This means a lot because two years ago I wasn’t even sure if I could still compete… and now I’m a winner again, come on,” he said.

Paul finished alone in second on 13 under, with Dutchman Joost Luiten another shot further back in third.

