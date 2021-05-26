Sikes’ walk-off single caps TCU’s comeback win over K-State

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Phillip Sikes hit a walk-off single and No. 2 seed TCU overcame an early four-run deficit to beat No. 7 seed Kansas State 7-6 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

TCU (38-16) plays No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Thursday, while Kansas State (31-23) faces sixth-seeded Baylor.

Hunter Wolfe started the bottom of the ninth by hustling to second on a hit down the right-field line, and he advanced to third on Conner Shepherd’s deep shot to left.

Sikes’ slow-bouncing grounder got past Kansas State pitcher Tyler Eckberg and the drawn-in infield to score Wolfe.

Wolfe also had a two-RBI double in the first to pull TCU within 4-2, and Zach Humphreys scored two on a triple in a three-run sixth to tie it at 6.

Kansas State ace Jordan Wicks struck out nine, but allowed nine hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings.