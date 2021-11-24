Simmons carries UT-Martin past Carver Bible 103-43

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Darius Simmons had 18 points as UT-Martin romped past Carver Bible 103-43 on Wednesday.

KJ Simon and KK Curry added 16 points each for UT Martin (3-3). Simon also had eight rebounds, while Curry posted three blocks. Bernie Andre had 13 points.

Antwon Ferrell had 13 points for the Cougars. Sims Glenn added seven assists.

