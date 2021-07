UPDATE: The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted for a Tuesday night murder. According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, Coy Jones Sr. was arrested early Wednesday morning at a cemetery near Henderson. Jones has been booked into the Rusk County Jail.

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) - The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of murdering a woman Tuesday night, according to a release from the department.