Sims lifts Middle Tennessee over Southern Miss 74-60

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Donovan Sims registered 16 points as Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to nine games, getting past Southern Miss 74-60 on Saturday.

Teafale Lenard Jr had 12 points for Middle Tennessee (12-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 12 points. Camryn Weston had 10 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-4). Mo Arnold added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

