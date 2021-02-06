Six in double figures for Ball State in win over Toledo

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Jarron Coleman had 19 points to lead six Ball State players in double figures as the Cardinals beat Toledo 81-67 on Saturday.

Luke Bumbalough added 14 points for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas chipped in 13, Brachen Hazen scored 12 and Kani Acree and Ishmael El-Amin had 10 each. Hazen had 11 rebounds.

Ball State (7-9, 5-6 Mid-American Conference) posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Ball State scored 47 second-half points, a season best for the team.

JT Shumate had 13 points for the Rockets (16-5, 11-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Keshaun Saunders added 12 points. Setric Millner Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ryan Rollins, who was second on the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, finished with eight on 1-of-11 shooting.

