Sixers visit Cavaliers in battle of unbeatens

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to improve to 3-0 when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Sixers won their second straight under head coach Doc Rivers, who took over this season, rolling with a resounding 109-89 victory in New York against the Knicks.

Rivers earned his 945th career win as a head coach, putting him alone in 10th place on the all-time list. He had been tied with Bill Fitch at 944.

“It’s a great feeling,” Rivers said. “It’s not why I coach.”

Road wins were scarce for the Sixers under former coach Brett Brown last season. They went 10-24 before heading to the bubble near Orlando.

Philadelphia, and especially Joel Embiid, looks rejuvenated with Rivers leading the team.

After posting 29 points and 14 rebounds in the season-opening win over the Washington Wizards, Embiid responded with 27 and 10 in 31 minutes against the Knicks.

Embiid had 20 by halftime and was able to rest a good bit in the second half.

“I don’t think anybody can stop me, especially with the mentality I have this year,” Embiid said.

Turnovers were an issue for Embiid last season. But in the offseason, the Sixers added some key shooters, such as Seth Curry and Danny Green.

As a result, Embiid looks more comfortable when the double teams are coming his way.

“It’s good to see Joel face the double teams,” Rivers said. “He’s going to face them every night, and we just have to keep getting better. Get him better and getting the guys better at dealing with it.”

Seth Curry hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points against the Knicks. Tobias Harris added 17 points, and Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Curry banged his shoulder late in the win but said in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia that he didn’t believe it was serious.

The Cavaliers will also be looking for their third win in a row to open the season, which is a mild surprise.

Cleveland won 128-119 in double overtime Saturday in Detroit against the Pistons.

Andre Drummond, who was acquired Feb. 6 from the Pistons, led the way for the Cavaliers with a stellar all-around performance. Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots.

Drummond’s dominance in the middle has already opened up opportunities for his teammates.

“Just ecstatic to have a fresh start in a new city with a new team and new guys to really show all the hard work we put in,” said Drummond, a two-time All-Star.

“He’s excited to get out on the floor and compete again,” added Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Collin Sexton scored 32 points, Cedi Osman added 22 off the bench and Kevin Love, a five-time All-Star, had 15. Love returned from a strained calf to give the Cavaliers a huge boost.

“Everybody has to step up,” Bickerstaff said.

“Kevin was having a really good training camp. The weapon that he is on the offensive end of the floor, his ability to space, his ability to make shots, his ability to play make, defensively his ability to rebound, and be in the right spots,” the coach said, emphasizing that no individual player can fill all of those roles when Love is out.

