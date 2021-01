Ski Report

WASHINGTON (AP)Brad Hand knows his fastball's speed declined more than 2 mph over the past two seasons. So the Washington Nationals' new reliever is trying to reverse that trend.

''It helped me out a lot just being able to know I can pitch at that range,'' said Hand, whose fastball averaged 91.4 mph last year. ''Obviously, I don't want to pitch at that range - I'm trying to get that back up - but I just had to learn how to pitch more, you know what I mean?