Ski Report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger's status has been placed into question after first-year general manager Kevyn Adams called his underperforming team's play ''flat-out not good enough'' during a wide-ranging conference call on Friday.

Adams was short on specifics when it came to Krueger, saying ''everything is under evaluation'' and adding he has full authority from owners Terry and Kim Pegula to make hockey decisions.