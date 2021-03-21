Ski Report

Big Powderhorn – Closed for Snow Sports

Big Snow Resort – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 10 – 21 base Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Boyne Highlands – Wed 9:56a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 46 of 55 trails 84% open, 428 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 17-20: 9a-9p.

Boyne Mountain – Wed 10:13a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 46 of 60 trails 77% open, 342 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 26-Apr 10: 9a-6p.

Caberfae Peaks – Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain – Wed 8:25a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 47 of 58 trails 81% open, 85 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Marquette – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Ripley – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia – Wed 1:15p variable machine groomed 36 – 36 base 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Nubs Nob – Wed 7:59a machine groomed 25 – 36 base 37 of 53 trails, 70% open 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 14: Last day.

Pine Mountain – Wed 9:34a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 32 of 35 trails 91% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Shanty Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

The Homestead – Closed for Snow Sports

Minnesota=

Afton Alps – Closed for Snow Sports

Andes Tower Hills – Closed for Snow Sports

Buck Hill – Closed for Snow Sports

Giants Ridge – Wed 8:05a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 40 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 10:00a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 61 of 62 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Spirit Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Welch Village – Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Mountain – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 10 – 20 base Fri: 10p-6p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ohio=

Snow Trails – Closed for Snow Sports

South Dakota=

Terry Peak – Wed 8:41a 1 new machine groomed 14 – 22 base 22 of 30 trails 78% open, 12 miles, 340 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisconsin=

Alpine Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Cascade Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Christie Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Granite Peak – Wed 7:50a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 55 of 58 trails 95% open, 145 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Little Switzerland – Closed for Snow Sports

Nordic Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Trollhaugen – Closed for Snow Sports

Tyrol Basin – Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:32a packed powder 55 – 55 base 144 of 147 trails 99% open, 1418 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Wed 6:14a 3 new packed powder 58 – 70 base 107 of 122 trails, 88% open, 992 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 6:13a 4 new packed powder 47 – 53 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:57a 5 new powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 147 of 150 trails, 98% open, 1749 acres, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bluebird Backcountry – Wed 7:59a 2 new packed powder 38 – 58 base 11 of 12 trails, 96% open, 780 acres Mon, Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Breckenridge – Wed 6:17a 3 new powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 178 of 187 trails, 95% open, 2737 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk – Wed 6:14a 3 new packed powder 39 – 41 base 40 of 44 trails 91% open, 434 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Cooper – Wed 5:40a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain – Wed 6:22a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 46 – 46 base 156 of 158 trails, 99% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte – Wed 6:01a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 119 of 160 trails, 74% open, 1456 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Echo Mountain – Wed 7:36a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora – Wed 5:58a 2 new machine groomed 55 – 55 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 6:23a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 29 – 29 base 40 of 41 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Irwin – Wed 8:36a 3 new powder 66 – 72 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Kendall Mountain – Operating, no details

Keystone – Wed 6:02a 3 new powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 121 of 129 trails 94% open, 3049 acres, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loveland – Wed 4:55a 2 new powder machine groomed 57 – 57 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:50a 5 new powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 62 of 64 trails 97% open, 776 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn – Wed 5:46a 3 new powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 49 of 50 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed 6:04a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 61 base 104 of 105 trails 100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain – Reopen 03/25 38 – 68 base 100% open 26819 acres Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 6:13a 5 new packed powder 52 – 73 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat – Wed 7:34a 5 new powder machine groomed 77 – 77 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2959 acres, 17 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Sunlight – Wed 5:31a 5 new machine groomed 46 – 48 base 71 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride – Wed 9:56a 6 new powder machine groomed 54 – 65 base 139 of 147 trails 95% open, 1446 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Vail – Wed 6:05a 5 new powder machine groomed 57 – 57 base 195 of 195 trails 100% open, 5255 acres, 30 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 8:24a 6 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 165 of 168 trails, 99% open, 2898 acres, 21 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Wed 2:47p 3 new powder 103 – 113 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:45a 5 new powder machine groomed 57 – 92 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 56 – 56 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl – Wed 4:59a variable machine groomed 62 – 62 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 2000 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery – Wed 5:48a machine groomed 30 – 55 base 60 of 74 trails 81% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Great Divide – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 42 – 46 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Lost Trail – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 90 – 96 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.

Maverick – Operating, no details

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 11:42a machine groomed 38 – 78 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 10a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p Open Wed-Mon.

Red Lodge – Wed 6:03a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 45 base 60 of 70 trails 86% open, 1401 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 34 – 44 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.

Whitefish – Wed 6:26a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 91 base 111 of 113 trails 98% open, 2990 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p.

New Mexico=

Angel Fire – Closed for Snow Sports

Pajarito – Closed for Snow Sports

Red River – Closed for Snow Sports

Sipapu – Wed 5:27a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 38 base 40 of 43 trails, 93% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Apache – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Santa Fe – Wed 8:27a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 82 of 86 trails 95% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:15p.

Taos – Wed 5:29a variable machine groomed 65 – 79 base 108 of 110 trails, 98% open 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:13a 16 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 103 of 116 trails 89% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Mountain – Wed 6:14a 4 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 04: Last Day.

Brian Head – Wed 6:15a 2 new machine groomed 51 – 51 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:16a 17 new powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Cherry Peak – Wed 6:17a 3 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base 30 of 38 trails 79% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun 9a-4p.

Deer Valley – Wed 7:33a 12 new machine groomed 63 – 63 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 2005 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Eagle Point – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 60 – 60 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.

Nordic Valley – Wed 2:36p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-7p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Park City – Wed 6:27a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 55 – 70 base 319 of 341 trails 94% open, 6735 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 5:56a 9 new hard packed machine groomed 45 – 55 base 140 of 154 trails, 90% open, 7464 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Snowbasin – Wed 5:41a 14 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 97 of 106 trails 92% open, 26 miles, 2725 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 5:50a 17 new powder machine groomed 87 – 87 base 135 of 169 trails 80% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:33a 18 new packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 61 of 82 trails 74% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sundance – Wed 6:19a 6 new machine groomed 44 – 44 base 40 of 45 trails 89% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue, Thu: 9a-4:30p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last Day.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:09a 11 new wet snow machine groomed 104 – 110 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Jackson Hole – Wed 7:04a 5 new variable machine groomed 32 – 98 base 117 of 133 trails, 88% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 38 – 40 base Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sleeping Giant – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 40 – 80 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Snow King – Wed 8:35a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 39 – 40 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6:30p; Sat: 9a-6:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowy Range – Wed 4:33a packed powder machine groomed 88 – 95 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pine – Wed 8:26p machine groomed 10 – 24 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 370 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Mon.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:11a 11 new wet snow machine groomed 104 – 110 base 5 of 5 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:26a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 47 of 55 trails 85% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 5:45a machine groomed 77 – 132 base 94 of 103 trails 91% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 9:14a machine groomed 46 – 60 base 28 of 30 trails 93% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed 9:21a packed powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 56 of 75 trails 75% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 10:03a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 9:26a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 6:07a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 57 base 62 of 67 trails 98% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 10:05a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:26a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 76 base 97 of 97 trails, 98% open 4700 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 7:04a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 110 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 10:42a 3 – 5 new powder machine groomed 36 – 48 base 41 of 43 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 7:27a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 76 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 10:18a machine groomed 125 – 125 base 136 of 154 trails 83% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 11:13a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 26 of 59 trails 44% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 8:05a packed powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 6:41a machine groomed 18 – 78 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 6:18a machine groomed 58 – 109 base 45 of 46 trails 98% open, 2000 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 3:02a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 25 of 32 trails 76% open, 12 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 9:33a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 18 of 30 trails 60% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed 1:21p powder machine groomed 95 – 95 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 5:44a machine groomed 56 – 112 base 156 of 158 trails 99% open, 22 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 5:57a machine groomed 78 – 131 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 10:09a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed 8:10a machine groomed 16 – 46 base 1717 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:41a hard packed machine groomed 45 – 65 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 7:57a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:17a 1 new machine groomed 44 – 72 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 64 – 69 base 80 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 10 of 10 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 5:18a 1 new machine groomed 63 – 103 base 67 of 67 trails 25 miles, 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p ,

Kelly Canyon – Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass – Wed 5:19a 2 new machine groomed 74 – 104 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Operating, no details

Pebble Creek – Wed 10:00a machine groomed 23 – 63 base 27 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 10:03a machine groomed 66 – 75 base 18 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Schweitzer Mountain – Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 53 – 87 base 92 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 9:07a machine groomed 74 – 81 base 76 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Sun Valley – Wed 6:02a machine groomed 56 – 77 base 111 of 128 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 7:48a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 78 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 78 – 78 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.

Cooper Spur – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 19 – 19 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 94 – 94 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Wed 9:08a machine groomed 63 – 71 base 44 of 44 trails, 240 acres 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 110 – 124 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 14 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:22a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 141 – 201 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 6:48a 5 new machine groomed 61 – 87 base 65 of 65 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 8:15a machine groomed 170 – 170 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 55 – 55 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:11a machine groomed 75 – 132 base 82 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood – Operating, no details

Crystal Mountain – Wed 8:16a variable machine groomed 130 – 130 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 72 – 76 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:26a machine groomed 53 – 55 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:06a 5 new powder machine groomed 198 – 210 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 57 – 94 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass – Wed 8:17a 3 new machine groomed 148 – 148 base 55 of 77 trails 13 of 14 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 8:18a hard packed machine groomed 113 – 113 base 83 of 83 trails 21 of 26 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 8:24a machine groomed 133 – 235 base 18 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

White Pass – Wed 8:19a 3 new machine groomed 81 – 138 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 6:40a 2 new machine groomed 104 – 104 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed 6:48a 1 new machine groomed 75 – 75 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Mar 29: Last day.

Big White – Wed 7:24a machine groomed 90 – 90 base 116 of 119 trails, 97% open 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 9:16a 4 new machine groomed 104 – 198 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 9:36a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 8:09a 3 new spring snow machine groomed 30 – 80 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 6:46a 2 new powder machine groomed 125 – 161 base 32 of 33 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 9:45a machine groomed 63 – 69 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:55a 2 new powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails, 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 4:03a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 9:49a 1 new machine groomed 78 – 78 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 9:54a 1 new machine groomed 135 – 203 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Mar 13-28: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 9:59a 1 new machine groomed 107 – 156 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 8a-4:30p Fri: 8a-8p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 5:57a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 23 – 56 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 4:42a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 61 – 142 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 8:01a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 47 – 80 base 118 of 119 trails, 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 10:03a 6 new machine groomed 100 – 100 base 33 of 75 trails, 44% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:07a powder machine groomed 169 – 169 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:44a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 61 – 73 base 130 of 133 trails 98% open, 8 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 7:04a 2 new machine groomed 70 – 84 base 137 of 137 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 6:22a packed powder machine groomed 116 – 116 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 22 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:50a 3 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 8:48a machine groomed 48 – 56 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon: 9:30a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

Quebec=

Bromont – Wed 11:00a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 99 of 141 trails, 80% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Camp Fortune – Wed 11:02a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 18 of 25 trails, 72% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Le Massif – Wed 7:49a machine groomed 21 – 21 base 43 of 53 trails, 81% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p.

Mont Belu – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 28: Last day.

Mont Blanc – Wed 11:08a wet snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 42 trails 88% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 11:12a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Mont Gleason – Wed 11:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 25 trails 99% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant – Wed 11:19a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Mont Orford – Wed 11:26a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 36 of 61 trails, 59% open 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 11:31a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:41a corn snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 55 of 71 trails 77% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 11:33a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:33a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 43 base 58 of 60 trails, 97% open 24 miles, 219 acres, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 11:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 52 trails, 71% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 11:43a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 40 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:45p; Fri: 11a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 11:51a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Mon.

Sommet Gabriel – Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Olympia – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 12:02p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8:30p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:41a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 28 of 43 trails, 67% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 5:35a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 50 base 97 of 102 trails, 95% open 680 acres, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 14 – 14 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila – Wed 12:06p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 13 trails 77% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Vorlage – Wed 11:45a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 14 of 18 trails, 78% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario=

Batawa Ski Hill – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 26 – 26 base Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 28: Last day.

Blue Mountain – Wed 2:20p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 35 of 43 trails 81% open, 324 acres, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Boler Mountain – Wed 10:03a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-6:15p.

Brimacombe – Wed 10:17a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 9 of 21 trails, 43% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30a; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 8:25a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee – Closed for Snow Sports

Dagmar Ski Resort – Wed 10:30a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 18 trails 83% open, 4 of 6 lifts Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun:9a-8p.

Glen Eden – Closed for Snow Sports

Hidden Valley – Wed 10:37a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Loch Lomond – Operating, no details

Mansfield Ski Club – Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 18 – 18 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 28 – 30 base Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 16 – 31 base Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sir Sams – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 24 – 31 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley – Wed 10:54a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-7p; Sat/Sun: 11a-7p.

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Wed 10:11a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 10:09a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 32 of 34 trails 94% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Mont Farlagne – Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 24 – 24 base Wed, Fri 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 7:51a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 10:09a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29-Apr 04: 9a-5p.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:45a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 34 – 69 base 81 of 95 trails 85% open, 2900 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:46a 1- 1 new packed powder machine groomed 57 – 68 base 151 of 160 trails 94% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:26a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 54 – 54 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 10:31a 1 new machine groomed 47 – 47 base 73 of 79 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:33a 3 new powder machine groomed 78 – 305 base 134 of 145 trails, 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 44 – 135 base 11 of 76 trails 14% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 7:08a 4 new machine groomed 78 – 144 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun; Mar 22-23: 8:30a-4:30p.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:42a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 13 of 18 trails, 70 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

