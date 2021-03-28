Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Thursday, Mar. 25=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Wed 9:40a machine groomed 12 – 52 base 24 of 26 trails 92% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-4p;Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt Southington – Wed 7:18p machine groomed 24 – 47 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Ski Sundown – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 30 – 40 base Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine=

Black Mtn – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl – Wed 3:06p machine groomed 10 – 22 base 8 of 31 trails 26% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Lost Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Abram – Wed 11:38a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 54 trails, 17% open 3 of 5 lifts, Thu: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu, Sat/Sun Mar 28: Last Day.

Saddleback – Wed 6:51a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 30 base 62 of 68 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed Reopen 03/27 spring snow machine groomed 20 – 30 base Mon: 11a-9p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Mon.

Sugarloaf – Wed 12:07p spring snow machine groomed 14 – 20 base 93 of 162 trails 57% open, 42 miles, 454 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:38a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 28 base 113 of 135 trails 84% open, 46 miles, 682 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 25 of 34 trails 74% open, 148 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Sat/Sun.

Catamount – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 10 – 36 base 26 of 40 trails 65% open, 8 miles, 100 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Jiminy Peak – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 10 – 32 base 35 of 45 trails 78% open, 11 miles, 145 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Otis Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Butternut – Wed 7:36a machine groomed 20 – 38 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett – Wed 8:49a machine groomed 45 – 50 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 112 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p Open Thu-Sun.

Notchview Reservation XC – Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 55 of 68 trails, 81% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 1:06p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 41 of 63 trails 65% open, 20 miles, 305 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 18 – 40 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Wed 10:34a spring snow 14 – 17 base 40 of 57 trails 70% open, 11 miles, 157 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain – Wed 7:30a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 25 of 26 trails 96% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway – Wed 7:31a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 13 of 28 trails 46% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Gunstock – Wed 10:37p machine groomed 22 – 32 base 37 of 48 trails 45% open, 183 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Wed 6:45a machine groomed 6 – 18 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 8:10a variable machine groomed 26 – 36 base 48 of 61 trails 79% open, 22 miles, 316 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 52 of 66 trails 79% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Pats Peak – Wed 4:21p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 21 of 28 trails 75% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Ragged Mountain – Wed 7:03a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 31 of 57 trails 54% open, 168 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 7:35a corn snow machine groomed 20 – 38 base 59 of 61 trails, 95% open, 254 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whaleback – Reopen 03/27 Sat: 11a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Wildcat – Wed 7:34a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 42 of 48 trails, 88% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed 8:06a machine groomed 4 – 10 base 6 of 34 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Great Glen Trails XC – Wed 8:04a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 24 base 33 of 36 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Last day of the 2021 winter season!.

Jackson XC – Wed 7:10a spring snow 4 – 8 base 15 of 59 trails, 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mt Washington Valley XC – Wed No Recent Information wet snow machine groomed 4 – 8 base 16 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

New Jersey=

Mountain Creek – Wed 6:52a machine groomed 16 – 24 base 37 of 46 trails 79% open, 167 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 3:21p spring snow machine groomed 8 – 30 base 35 of 51 trails, 70% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 18 – 42 base 30 of 38 trails, 79% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill – Closed for Snow Sports

Four Seasons – Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain – Wed 3:49p spring snow 10 – 33 base 38 of 110 trails 46% open, 15 miles, 173 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 8:15a loose granular 20 – 44 base 30 of 56 trails 54% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-5p; Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 29: Not open.

Holiday Valley – Wed 6:47p machine groomed 14 – 52 base 11 of 60 trails 18% open, 7 miles, 12 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p, Sun 8:30a-4:30p.

HoliMont – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 33 of 56 trails, 59% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:54a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 48 of 67 trails 72% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 5 – 58 base Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p; Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

McCauley – Wed 8:18a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 23 trails, 74% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Plattekill – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 24 – 32 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.

Snow Ridge – Reopen 03/27 6 – 30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun; Mar 28: Last day.

Song Mountain – Wed 5:53a machine groomed 18 – 48 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue-Sun.

Swain – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/Sun; Mar 28: Last day.

Thunder Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 20 of 22 trails, 91% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Titus Mountain – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 16 – 22 base Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain – Wed 6:02a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 12:38p spring snow machine groomed 20 – 30 base 56 of 87 trails 63% open, 14 miles, 169 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 3:45p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 28 base 38 of 54 trails 70% open, 252 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Cascade XC – Wed 8:00a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC – Wed No Recent Information loose granular machine groomed 3 – 6 base 35 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC – Wed 7:04a spring snow 22 – 26 base 2 of 24 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania=

Alpine Mountain – Closed

Bear Creek – Wed Reopen 03/27 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat 9a-10p; Sun 9a-9p Apr 03: Last day.

Blue Knob – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 17 – 23 base Thu/Fri: 9a-7p Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Thu-Sun; Mar 28: Last day.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:18a machine groomed 36 – 42 base 39 of 40 trails 37% open, 16 miles, 164 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p; Mar 28: Last day.

Camelback – Wed 9:58a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 38 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-7p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Elk Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Hidden Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost – Wed 7:35a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 19 of 34 trails 56% open, 4 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p; BB: Mar 21: Last Day; JF: Mar 28: Last Day.

Montage Mountain – Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 24 – 30 base Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain – Wed 6:11a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 82 acres, 2 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 28: Last day.

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 44 of 71 trails 61% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 7:23a machine groomed 24 – 38 base 43 of 47 trails 91% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:51a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 50 trails 44% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 5:58a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 80 of 81 trails, 99% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington – Wed 4:16p machine groomed 36 – 40 base 131 of 155 trails 85% open, 66 miles, 631 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Wed 3:26p wet packed snow machine groomed 12 – 18 base 34 of 52 trails 66% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Reopen 03/27 12 – 24 base Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 7:07a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 17 trails, 59% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.

Mount Snow – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 70 of 87 trails 80% open, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 18 – 28 base 101 of 121 trails 83% open, 38 miles, 578 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed 4:17p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 38 of 58 trails, 66% open 14 miles, 204 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee – Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:22p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 46 base 30 of 78 trails 38% open, 240 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:16a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 48 base 86 of 116 trails, 74% open 31 miles, 415 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 7:14a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 74 of 99 trails 75% open, 520 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:38a spring snow machine groomed 48 – 72 base 92 of 111 trails 83% open, 43 miles, 408 acres, 12 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six – Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Wings XC – Wed 8:08a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 17 base 9 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC – Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST=

Maryland=

Wisp – Wed 7:33a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 19 of 34 trails, 56% open 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina=

Appalachian Ski – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 35 – 52 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 34 – 70 base 8 of 17 trails 47% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p; Mar 27: Last day.

Cataloochee – Wed 7:24a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 65 base 13 of 18 trails 72% open, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain – Wed 9:00a loose granular machine groomed 22 – 71 base 14 of 21 trails 67% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p Mar 25: 9a-4:30p.

Virginia=

Massanutten – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 28: Last day.

West Virginia=

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 10:45a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 35 base 42 of 60 trails 69% open, 184 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

