Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Tuesday, Mar. 30=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 52 base Apr 03: Last Day.

Mt Southington – Closed for Snow Sports

Maine=

Black Mtn – Closed for Snow Sports

Camden Snow Bowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Abram – Closed for Snow Sports

Saddleback – Wed 6:55a frozen granular machine groomed 10 – 30 base 17 of 68 trails 25% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed Reopen 04/03 spring snow 16 – 26 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 04: Last day.

Sugarloaf – Wed 3:21p loose granular machine groomed 10 – 16 base 34 of 162 trails 21% open, 15 miles, 180 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:42a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 98 of 135 trails 73% open, 40 miles, 605 acres, 11 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Wed Reopen 04/01 10 – 40 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last Day.

Blue Hills Boston – Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Butternut – Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 40 – 45 base Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 7:30a-7p;Sun: 7:30a-4p.

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 7:02a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 37 of 68 trails, 54% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 8:12a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 28 of 63 trails 44% open, 11 miles, 161 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 2:03p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 55 of 97 trails 57% open, 14 miles, 180 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Cranmore – Closed for Snow Sports

Crotched Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Dartmouth Skiway – Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock – Wed 6:40p machine groomed 18 – 22 base 31 of 48 trails, 37% open 151 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain – Wed 2:50p spring snow machine groomed 26 – 36 base 36 of 61 trails 59% open, 19 miles, 257 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 7:03a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 32 base 40 of 66 trails 61% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Pats Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain – Wed 6:21a machine groomed 8 – 18 base 27 of 57 trails 47% open, 164 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 3:13p corn snow machine groomed 20 – 38 base 56 of 61 trails, 51% open, 234 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wildcat – Wed 7:14a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 19 of 48 trails, 40% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 4 – 10 base 6 of 34 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Jackson XC – Wed No Recent Information spring snow 4 – 8 base 15 of 59 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pine Hill XC – Wed No Recent Information spring snow 1 – 1 base 13 of 14 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

New Jersey=

Campgaw Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 5:51a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 30 base 28 of 51 trails, 55% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 2:47p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 38 trails 26% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Gore Mountain – Wed 3:41p machine groomed 4 – 21 base 37 of 110 trails 58% open, 17 miles, 201 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 5:05p machine groomed 16 – 38 base 11 of 56 trails 20% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 29 of 56 trails, 52% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:00a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 19 of 67 trails 28% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

McCauley – Closed for Snow Sports

Peek n Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Plattekill – Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain – Reopen 04/03 15 – 24 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Song Mountain – Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 18 – 48 base Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain – Closed for Snow Sports

Thunder Ridge – Reopen 04/02

Titus Mountain – Reopen TBA machine groomed 16 – 22 base Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain – Reopen 04/02 18 – 24 base Mon: 3p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 12:40p spring snow machine groomed 16 – 26 base 46 of 87 trails 52% open, 13 miles, 154 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 3:02p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 28 base 18 of 54 trails 33% open, 107 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 24 – 48 base Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.

Cascade XC – Wed No Recent Information frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Gore Mountain XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Olympic Sports Complex XC – Wed 8:53a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 1 of 24 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania=

Bear Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Camelback – Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Mon-Thu: 9a-7p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Jack Frost – Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs – Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 36 – 42 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Shawnee Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:51a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 20 base 8 of 71 trails 9% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 10 – 24 base 41 of 47 trails, 87% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 13 of 50 trails 26% open, 5 miles, 45 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:12a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 28 base 57 of 81 trails, 70% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington – Wed 6:50a machine groomed 30 – 34 base 69 of 155 trails 45% open, 43 miles, 346 acres, 13 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Closed for Snow Sports

Magic Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/03 spring snow 5 – 12 base Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 04: Last day.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Snow – Wed 7:16a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 34 of 87 trails 39% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:19a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 77 of 121 trails 64% open, 30 miles, 488 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 24 – 30 base 16 of 58 trails 28% open, 7 miles, 120 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 3:39p machine groomed 12 – 46 base 27 of 78 trails 35% open, 240 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:29a 3 new machine groomed 10 – 40 base 41 of 116 trails 35% open, 15 miles, 261 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 43 of 99 trails 43% open, 354 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:23a machine groomed 42 – 54 base 43 of 111 trails 39% open, 21 miles, 222 acres, 6 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

SOUTHEAST=

Maryland=

Wisp – Closed for Snow Sports

North Carolina=

Appalachian Ski – Closed for Snow Sports

Beech Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Cataloochee – Closed for Snow Sports

Sugar Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Virginia=

Massanutten – Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia=

Snowshoe Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

