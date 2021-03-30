Ski Report

(Stats Perform) - Saturday's highly anticipated South Dakota State at North Dakota State game was postponed on Tuesday to April 17 due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

It marks North Dakota State's second consecutive schedule change. The three-time defending FCS champion's game at South Dakota this past Saturday was canceled just hours before kickoff following the first positive test result within the program.