Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Apr. 2=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Maine=

Saddleback – Wed 7:00a 3 new frozen granular machine groomed 10 – 30 base 22 of 68 trails 32% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sugarloaf – Wed 11:08a loose granular machine groomed 10 – 16 base 50 of 162 trails 31% open, 20 miles, 225 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 7:24a spring snow 12 – 20 base 82 of 135 trails 61% open, 34 miles, 475 acres, 9 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett – Wed 8:53a machine groomed 40 – 45 base 7 of 27 trails, 26% open 2 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 7:30a-7p;Sun: 7:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 6:17a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 37 of 68 trails, 54% open 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Bretton Woods – Wed 2:22p 1 new machine groomed 10 – 24 base 26 of 63 trails, 41% open, 10 miles, 160 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 2:13p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 18 – 40 base 54 of 97 trails, 56% open, 13 miles, 174 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Gunstock – Wed 10:25p machine groomed 18 – 22 base 22 of 48 trails 26% open, 111 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 8:29a machine groomed 26 – 36 base 36 of 61 trails 59% open, 19 miles, 257 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 32 base 43 of 66 trails 65% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Ragged Mountain – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 8 – 18 base 25 of 57 trails 44% open, 162 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 3:52p machine groomed 20 – 38 base 53 of 61 trails 83% open, 221 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wildcat – Wed 6:22a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 18 of 48 trails, 38% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 19 of 51 trails, 38% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 3:34p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 38 trails 26% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:44p machine groomed 4 – 21 base 31 of 110 trails 48% open, 15 miles, 168 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 4:59p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 11 of 56 trails 20% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat: 8:30a-5p.

HoliMont – Wed 6:08a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 28 of 56 trails, 50% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:18a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 18 of 67 trails 27% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Song Mountain – Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 18 – 48 base Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Thunder Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain – Wed 7:21a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 24 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 12:31p 2 new spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 46 of 87 trails 52% open, 13 miles, 152 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 2:06p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 28 base 17 of 54 trails 31% open, 97 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Wed 6:08a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 30 base 9 of 21 trails 43% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Olympic Sports Complex XC – Wed 7:12a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 2 – 24 base 7 of 24 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Camelback – Closed for Snow Sports

Shawnee Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:39a 2 – 3 new powder machine groomed 10 – 20 base 9 of 71 trails, 12% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:45a 3 new machine groomed 10 – 20 base 13 of 50 trails, 26% open, 5 miles, 45 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 5:39a 2 – 4 new powder machine groomed 18 – 28 base 61 of 81 trails, 75% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington – Wed 4:27p 1 new machine groomed 30 – 34 base 69 of 155 trails 45% open, 48 miles, 388 acres, 17 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Snow – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 34 of 87 trails 39% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 6:54a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 63 of 121 trails 52% open, 25 miles, 401 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed 4:27p 1 new machine groomed 24 – 30 base 13 of 58 trails 22% open, 7 miles, 107 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:39p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 12 – 44 base 37 of 78 trails, 47% open, 240 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:16a 4 new machine groomed 10 – 30 base 62 of 116 trails 53% open, 22 miles, 350 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:25a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 26 of 99 trails 26% open, 268 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:24a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 20 – 48 base 42 of 111 trails, 38% open, 20 miles, 197 acres, 6 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

