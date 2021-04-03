Ski Report

Boyne Highlands – Closed for Snow Sports

Boyne Mountain – Wed 8:47a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 12 of 60 trails 20% open, 118 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 26-Apr 04: 9a-6p; Apr 04: Last day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 7:56a machine groomed 12 – 28 base 18 of 58 trails 30% open, 85 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last Day.

Nubs Nob – Wed 7:55a machine groomed 25 – 28 base 21 of 53 trails, 40% open 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last day.

Minnesota=

Giants Ridge – Wed 7:56a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 40 base 33 of 35 trails 94% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Apr 04: Last day.

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 11:22a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 30 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Wild Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

South Dakota=

Terry Peak – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 14 – 22 base 22 of 30 trails 67% open, 330 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Wisconsin=

Granite Peak – Wed 7:05a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 47 of 58 trails 81% open, 145 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Apr 04: Last Day.

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:24a spring snow 54 – 54 base 144 of 147 trails 99% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Wed 6:12a spring snow 58 – 67 base 97 of 122 trails 80% open, 892 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 04: Last day.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 6:11a spring snow 47 – 53 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:58a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 149 of 150 trails 99% open, 1749 acres, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Bluebird Backcountry – Wed 7:26a spring snow 37 – 57 base 11 of 12 trails, 77% open, 1150 acres Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Breckenridge – Wed 4:49a packed powder machine groomed 59 – 59 base 178 of 187 trails 95% open, 2737 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.

Buttermilk – Wed 6:12a spring snow 35 – 37 base 41 of 44 trails 93% open, 447 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 04: Last day.

Cooper – Wed 5:21a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails, 100% open 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 6:21a hard packed machine groomed 49 – 49 base 155 of 158 trails 98% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Crested Butte – Wed 6:04a packed powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 117 of 160 trails 73% open, 1340 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 04: Last day.

Echo Mountain – Wed 12:35p spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 5:53a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 6:22a packed powder machine groomed 25 – 25 base 30 of 41 trails 73% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Irwin – Wed 7:18a spring snow 63 – 65 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Kendall Mountain – Operating, no details Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Keystone – Wed 5:24a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 120 of 129 trails 93% open, 3040 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loveland – Wed 5:04a variable machine groomed 58 – 58 base 90 of 94 trails, 96% open 1701 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:51a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 778 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn – Wed 5:51a spring snow machine groomed 44 – 44 base 49 of 50 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed 5:13a packed powder machine groomed 52 – 57 base 102 of 105 trails 97% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain – Wed 6:23a spring snow 68 – 68 base 69 of 69 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 6:10a spring snow 57 – 77 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat – Wed 7:06a spring snow machine groomed 70 – 70 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2959 acres, 14 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight – Wed 5:50a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 48 base 71 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Telluride – Wed 5:34a packed powder machine groomed 49 – 61 base 130 of 147 trails 88% open, 1394 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 04: Last day.

Vail – Wed 6:01a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 195 of 195 trails, 100% open 5255 acres, 25 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 7:24a spring snow machine groomed 79 – 79 base 165 of 168 trails 99% open, 2898 acres, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Wed 7:59a packed powder 100 – 109 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 04: Last day.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:02a spring snow machine groomed 54 – 81 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Wed 6:50a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl – Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 60 – 60 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 2000 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Discovery – Wed 6:23a machine groomed 25 – 55 base 60 of 74 trails 81% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 04: Last day.

Great Divide – Wed 9:54a machine groomed 30 – 40 base 83% open, 5 of 6 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Apr 04: Last day.

Lost Trail – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 90 – 96 base 39 of 69 trails 57% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 6:51a machine groomed 38 – 78 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Red Lodge – Wed 6:00a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 51 base 69 of 70 trails 99% open, 1635 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Showdown – Wed 6:06a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 44 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat 9:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Whitefish – Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 100 base 93 of 113 trails 82% open, 2300 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p.

New Mexico=

Sipapu – Wed 5:45a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 34 base 27 of 43 trails, 63% open 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Santa Fe – Wed 8:21a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 83 of 86 trails 97% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:15p.

Taos – Wed 5:06a variable machine groomed 65 – 80 base 91 of 110 trails, 83% open 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:11a packed powder machine groomed 101 – 101 base 103 of 116 trails, 89% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Mountain – Wed 6:12a packed powder machine groomed 62 – 62 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last Day.

Brian Head – Wed 6:13a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:13a machine groomed 82 – 82 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Cherry Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Deer Valley – Wed 7:06a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 98 of 103 trails 95% open, 2005 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Eagle Point – Wed 6:17a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Fri-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.

Park City – Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 53 – 58 base 299 of 341 trails 88% open, 6446 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 5:58a machine groomed 40 – 50 base 135 of 154 trails 90% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 03: 9a-9p Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbasin – Wed 5:41a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 99 of 106 trails 93% open, 26 miles, 2850 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 5:44a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 134 of 169 trails 79% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:01a packed powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 61 of 82 trails, 74% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sundance – Wed 6:18a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 40 of 45 trails, 89% open 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue, Thu: 9a-4:30p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last Day.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:39a machine groomed 99 – 102 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon – Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole – Wed 7:05a spring snow machine groomed 26 – 91 base 112 of 133 trails 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 40 – 42 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 8 miles, 300 acres, 2 of 2 lifts Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Snowy Range – Wed 4:45a powder machine groomed 94 – 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:37a machine groomed 99 – 102 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:36a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 43 of 55 trails 78% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 6:28a machine groomed 66 – 114 base 95 of 103 trails 92% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 5:57a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Bear Valley – Wed 8:27a machine groomed 74 – 74 base 50 of 75 trails 67% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 1:49p machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 6:57a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last Day.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 11:00a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 42 base 59 of 67 trails 88% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 6:52a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:39a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 74 base 93 of 97 trails, 94% open 7 miles, 4700 acres, 24 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:26a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 59 base 51 of 67 trails, 76% open 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 10:06a spring snow machine groomed 72 – 72 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 6:40a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 82 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 11:00a machine groomed 60 – 100 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 5:33a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 30 base 25 of 59 trails 42% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Apr 04: Last day.

Mt Shasta – Wed 7:46a spring snow machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 32 trails 97% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 7:37a machine groomed 18 – 66 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 6:12a machine groomed 42 – 88 base 43 of 46 trails 93% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 3:00a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 36 base 21 of 32 trails 64% open, 10 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed 1:51p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 13 of 30 trails 43% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Soda Springs – Wed 1:50p machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 6:34a machine groomed 43 – 94 base 126 of 158 trails 80% open, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 117 base 100 of 103 trails 97% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 9:03a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p April 11: Last day.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 10 – 40 base 1717 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 40 – 60 base 30 of 31 trails 96% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 6:35a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:39a machine groomed 42 – 42 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 59 – 64 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Brundage – Wed 5:09a machine groomed 57 – 100 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lookout Pass – Wed 5:07a spring snow machine groomed 74 – 104 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 9:57a machine groomed 60 – 69 base 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 75% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Schweitzer Mountain – Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 47 – 88 base 92 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:54a machine groomed 83 – 88 base 76 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:28a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 73 base 111 of 128 trails 14 of 17 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 6:12a machine groomed 32 – 76 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Wed 8:52a machine groomed 78 – 78 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Hoodoo – Wed 8:50a machine groomed 95 – 95 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: 9a-9p Open Thu-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.

Mt Ashland – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 63 – 71 base 44 of 44 trails, 240 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:36a machine groomed 103 – 115 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:27a frozen granular machine groomed 149 – 213 base 87 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 68 – 93 base 65 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 12p-8p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 189 – 189 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed 6:14a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 3 of 6 lifts, 50% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:10a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 125 base 82 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 10:35a variable machine groomed 132 – 132 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 52 – 57 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:15a machine groomed 195 – 205 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 8:39a machine groomed 58 – 103 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: 9a-1p Apr 11: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 5:03a packed powder machine groomed 151 – 151 base 49 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 64% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 116 – 116 base 39 of 83 trails 8 of 26 lifts, 47% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 5:55a machine groomed 125 – 256 base 17 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

White Pass – Wed 5:56a packed powder machine groomed 85 – 148 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 5:50a machine groomed 100 – 100 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 05: Last Day.

Big White – Wed 12:26p machine groomed 94 – 94 base 116 of 119 trails, 97% open 12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 6:19a machine groomed 110 – 209 base 45 of 53 trails 85% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:08a spring snow machine groomed 31 – 87 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 12:24p packed powder machine groomed 140 – 186 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 5:26a machine groomed 61 – 69 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:32a powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 3:44a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 6:11a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.

Mount Seymour – Wed 6:13a machine groomed 145 – 226 base 13 of 40 trails 33% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Open Fri-Mon.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 6:18a machine groomed 91 – 140 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 5:58a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 58 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 5:02a 2 new machine groomed 77 – 158 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last day.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 8:04a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 79 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 05: Last day.

Revelstoke Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 12:25p packed powder machine groomed 196 – 196 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last Day.

SilverStar – Wed 12:22p machine groomed 62 – 75 base 71 of 133 trails, 53% open 7 of 11 lifts Mon: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 05: Last day.

Sun Peaks – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 69 – 82 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 11 of 13 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 04: Last day.

Whistler Blackcomb – Closed for Snow Sports

Whitewater – Wed 5:59a spring snow machine groomed 98 – 98 base 82 of 82 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 8:47a machine groomed 48 – 56 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 2 of 5 lifts Thu/Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.

Quebec=

Bromont – Wed 8:54a variable machine groomed 18 – 18 base 27 of 141 trails, 19% open 3 of 9 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Camp Fortune – Closed for Snow Sports

Le Massif – Wed 7:09a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 21 base 36 of 53 trails, 68% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 05: Last Day.

Mont Blanc – Wed 9:56a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 25 of 42 trails, 60% open 6 of 7 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 04: Last day.

Mont Cascades – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Gleason – Wed 9:57a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 25 trails, 56% open Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Mont Habitant – Wed 10:02a variable machine groomed 14 – 14 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last day.

Mont Orford – Wed 8:59a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 17 of 61 trails, 28% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:07a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 25 of 71 trails 35% open, 25 miles, 210 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:35a packed powder 8 – 28 base 27 of 60 trails, 45% open 13 miles, 125 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 10:59a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 17 of 52 trails, 33% open 3 of 8 lifts Sat: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed 9:45a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 21 trails 19% open, 2 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 04: Last day.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed 9:46a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 35 trails 23% open, 1 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Sommet Olympia – Wed 9:47a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 37 trails 16% open, 2 of 6 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Apr 04: Last day.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:29a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 23 of 40 trails 58% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:34a machine groomed 6 – 6 base 22 of 43 trails, 52% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 8:04a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 57 of 102 trails, 56% open 425 acres, 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed 10:05a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 25 of 27 trails, 93% open 2 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila – Wed 9:49a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 13 trails, 62% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p; Open Sat-Mon; Apr 11: Last day.

Ontario=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports Boler Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Calabogie Peaks – Closed for Snow Sports

Hidden Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Loch Lomond – Closed for Snow Sports

Sir Sams – Closed for Snow Sports

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Closed for Snow Sports

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 10:44a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 34 trails 18% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 05: Last day.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:25a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 03: 9a-4p/5p-9p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p April 04: Last day.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:54a machine groomed 33 – 79 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:42a 1- 1 new machine groomed 60 – 75 base 156 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:44a 3 new powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 7:01a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 4:52a powder machine groomed 80 – 332 base 134 of 145 trails 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 49 – 136 base 56% open 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p;; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p Mar 27: 10:30a-8p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 90 – 172 base 31 of 36 trails, 86% open 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:09a machine groomed 4 – 8 base 7 of 18 trails, 36 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

