Ski Report

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Boyne Highlands – Closed for Snow Sports

Boyne Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Nubs Nob – Closed for Snow Sports

Minnesota=

Giants Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 11:27a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 30 base 55 of 62 trails 89% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Wild Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

South Dakota=

Terry Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Wisconsin=

Granite Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:24a spring snow 54 – 54 base 144 of 147 trails 99% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Closed for Snow Sports

Aspen Mountain – Wed 6:20a spring snow 46 – 52 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:45a packed powder machine groomed 49 – 49 base 149 of 150 trails 99% open, 1749 acres, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Bluebird Backcountry – Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge – Wed 5:58a machine groomed 57 – 57 base 178 of 187 trails 95% open, 2737 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.

Buttermilk – Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper – Wed 5:24a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails, 100% open 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 6:34a hard packed machine groomed 49 – 49 base 142 of 158 trails 90% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Crested Butte – Closed for Snow Sports

Echo Mountain – Wed 12:35p spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 5:46a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 6:22a packed powder machine groomed 25 – 25 base 30 of 41 trails 73% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Irwin – Wed 7:18a spring snow 63 – 65 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Kendall Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Keystone – Wed 6:50a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 120 of 129 trails 93% open, 3040 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Loveland – Wed 4:50a variable machine groomed 56 – 56 base 90 of 94 trails, 96% open 1701 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:50a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 63 of 64 trails, 97% open 778 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Powderhorn – Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 41 – 41 base 49 of 50 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed 6:03a packed powder machine groomed 51 – 56 base 100 of 105 trails 95% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain – Reopen 04/08 68 – 68 base Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 6:19a spring snow 54 – 73 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat – Wed 7:05a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 67 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2959 acres, 14 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight – Closed for Snow Sports

Telluride – Closed for Snow Sports

Vail – Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 195 of 195 trails, 100% open 5255 acres, 25 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 7:14a spring snow machine groomed 73 – 73 base 165 of 168 trails 99% open, 2898 acres, 21 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:13a spring snow machine groomed 52 – 78 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Bridger Bowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Discovery – Closed for Snow Sports

Great Divide – Closed for Snow Sports

Lost Trail – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl – Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 38 – 78 base 98% open

Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Red Lodge – Wed 6:09a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 50 base 69 of 70 trails 99% open, 1635 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Showdown – Closed for Snow Sports

Whitefish – Wed 7:12a spring snow machine groomed 23 – 98 base 88 of 113 trails 80% open, 2300 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

New Mexico=

Sipapu – Wed 4:54a spring snow machine groomed 16 – 32 base 24 of 43 trails, 56% open 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Santa Fe – Closed for Snow Sports

Taos – Wed 5:12a variable machine groomed 64 – 78 base 91 of 110 trails, 82% open 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:27a packed powder machine groomed 101 – 101 base 103 of 116 trails, 89% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Brian Head – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:30a machine groomed 82 – 82 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Cherry Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Deer Valley – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 98 of 103 trails 95% open, 2005 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Eagle Point – Closed for Snow Sports

Park City – Wed 6:10a spring snow machine groomed 53 – 58 base 287 of 341 trails 84% open, 6446 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 40 – 50 base 135 of 154 trails 90% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbasin – Wed 5:43a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 99 of 106 trails 93% open, 26 miles, 2850 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 5:56a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 134 of 169 trails 79% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:11a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 68 base 61 of 82 trails, 74% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sundance – Closed for Snow Sports

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:06a spring snow machine groomed 97 – 100 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Hogadon – Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole – Wed 7:08a spring snow machine groomed 27 – 89 base 112 of 133 trails 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range – Wed 4:33a powder machine groomed 94 – 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:07a spring snow machine groomed 97 – 100 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 58 – 58 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 5:35a machine groomed 65 – 111 base 95 of 103 trails 92% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 5:57a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Bear Valley – Wed 8:27a machine groomed 74 – 74 base 50 of 75 trails 67% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 1:49p machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 6:57a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last Day.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 5:39a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 42 base 59 of 67 trails 88% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 6:52a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:48a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 74 base 93 of 97 trails, 94% open 7 miles, 4700 acres, 24 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:33a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 59 base 51 of 67 trails, 76% open 1260 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

June – Wed 10:09a spring snow machine groomed 72 – 72 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 6:49a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 82 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 8:31a machine groomed 60 – 95 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 5:32a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 30 base 18 of 59 trails 31% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Mt Baldy – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Shasta – Wed 7:58a spring snow machine groomed 56 – 56 base 30 of 32 trails 94% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 18 – 66 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 5:39a machine groomed 73 – 87 base 43 of 46 trails 93% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Summit – Wed 3:00a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 36 base 21 of 32 trails 64% open, 9 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Soda Springs – Wed 1:50p machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 5:36a machine groomed 42 – 93 base 126 of 158 trails 80% open, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 8:29a spring snow machine groomed 58 – 103 base 100 of 103 trails 97% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 9:03a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p April 11: Last day.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 10 – 40 base 1717 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:43a machine groomed 40 – 60 base 28 of 31 trails 90% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 8:01a machine groomed 31 – 61 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 59 – 64 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Brundage – Wed 5:15a machine groomed 54 – 97 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lookout Pass – Wed 5:18a spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Closed for Snow Sports

Schweitzer Mountain – Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 45 – 86 base 92 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:54a machine groomed 83 – 88 base 76 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:57a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 72 base 69 of 128 trails 8 of 17 lifts, 54% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Tamarack – Closed for Snow Sports

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Closed for Snow Sports

Hoodoo – Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 95 – 95 base 90% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.

Mt Ashland – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 53 – 70 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 101 – 115 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 7:12a frozen granular machine groomed 148 – 212 base 87 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 68 – 93 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 8:41a machine groomed 189 – 189 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 50% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:33a machine groomed 68 – 125 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.

Bluewood – Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain – Wed 12:02p variable machine groomed 130 – 130 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Wed 7:04a machine groomed 52 – 57 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:05a 1 new machine groomed 195 – 205 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 58 – 103 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: 9a-1p Apr 11: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 5:03a packed powder machine groomed 151 – 151 base 49 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 64% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 8:37a machine groomed 116 – 116 base 39 of 83 trails 8 of 26 lifts, 47% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 5:55a machine groomed 125 – 256 base 17 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

White Pass – Wed 8:04a machine groomed 78 – 143 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 7:02a machine groomed 100 – 100 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-3:30p; Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 05: Last Day.

Big White – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 93 – 93 base 116 of 119 trails, 97% open 12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.

Cypress Mountain – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 110 – 209 base 45 of 53 trails, 85% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 8:11a spring snow machine groomed 31 – 87 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 140 – 186 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 05: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 7:20a 1 new machine groomed 61 – 72 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Apr 05: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 4:25a 4 new powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails, 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 3:40a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 6:54a 2 new machine groomed 75 – 75 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.

Mount Seymour – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 144 – 220 base 13 of 40 trails 33% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 6:44a machine groomed 91 – 139 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 05 : Last day.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 5:59a spring snow machine groomed 13 – 57 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.

Powder King – Wed 4:40a machine groomed 75 – 157 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 7:05a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 79 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon: 9a-3p; Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 05: Last day.

Revelstoke Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

SilverStar – Wed 6:06a machine groomed 62 – 75 base 71 of 133 trails, 53% open 7 of 11 lifts Mon: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 05: Last day.

Sun Peaks – Closed for Snow Sports

Whistler Blackcomb – Closed for Snow Sports

Whitewater – Closed for Snow Sports

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Bromont – Wed 9:29a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 26 of 141 trails, 25% open 2 of 9 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 05: 8:30a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Camp Fortune – Closed for Snow Sports

Le Massif – Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 21 base 35 of 53 trails, 66% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 05: Last Day.

Mont Blanc – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Cascades – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Gleason – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Habitant – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford – Wed 8:57a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 61 trails, 62% open 4 of 7 lifts Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 05: 8:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:28a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 26 of 71 trails 37% open, 25 miles, 210 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:28a spring snow 8 – 28 base 26 of 60 trails, 43% open 12 miles, 122 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Gabriel – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Morin Heights – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Olympia – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 8:32a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 23 of 40 trails 58% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:20a machine groomed 2 – 2 base 21 of 43 trails, 50% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant – Wed 5:07a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 57 of 102 trails, 56% open 462 acres, 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 14 – 14 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

versant Avila – Wed 8:21a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 13 trails, 62% open 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8a-5p; Apr 05: 8a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Ontario=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Boler Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Calabogie Peaks – Closed for Snow Sports

Hidden Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Loch Lomond – Closed for Snow Sports

Sir Sams – Closed for Snow Sports

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Closed for Snow Sports

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 10:12a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 34 trails 18% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4:30p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 05: Last day.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:02a 2 new wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Closed for Snow Sports

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:50a machine groomed 31 – 77 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:24a 2- 3 new machine groomed 60 – 75 base 156 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 9:06a 4 new powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 8:09a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 6:42a 2 new powder machine groomed 80 – 334 base 133 of 145 trails, 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 6:48a machine groomed 50 – 131 base 11 of 76 trails 14% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest – Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 90 – 172 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 11: Last Day.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:28a machine groomed 5 – 5 base 7 of 18 trails, 36 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

