Ski Report

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP)Robert MacIntyre was 12 tournaments into his rookie season on the European Tour when he wanted to go home to Scotland, a surprise only because of his blue-collar nature to never shy away from a fight.

He was lonely on the road. He was 22 and felt like he had to carry himself like a ''seasoned campaigner.'' MacIntyre was losing the joy of sport. Back home in Oban, a tiny coastal town on the western edge of the Scottish Highlands, he sat down his parents and and told them he needed a change.