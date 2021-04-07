Ski Report

Boyne Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Nubs Nob – Closed for Snow Sports

Minnesota=

Giants Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 9:55a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 30 base 44 of 62 trails 71% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

South Dakota=

Terry Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Wisconsin=

Granite Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:23a 2 new spring snow 52 – 52 base 120 of 147 trails, 83% open, 1201 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Closed for Snow Sports

Aspen Mountain – Wed 4:14a 1 new spring snow 43 – 48 base 75 of 76 trails, 99% open, 673 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:39a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 46 base 86 of 150 trails 57% open, 1129 acres, 12 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Bluebird Backcountry – Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge – Wed 5:56a 1 new machine groomed 55 – 55 base 178 of 187 trails, 95% open, 2703 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; May 31: Last day.

Buttermilk – Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper – Wed 5:31a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 52 base 59 of 59 trails, 100% open 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 6:49a spring snow machine groomed 49 – 49 base 127 of 158 trails 80% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Crested Butte – Closed for Snow Sports

Echo Mountain – Wed 2:11p spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 6:02a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 6:24a packed powder machine groomed 23 – 23 base 21 of 41 trails 51% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Irwin – Wed No Recent Information spring snow 63 – 65 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Kendall Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Keystone – Wed 5:54a 1 new machine groomed 49 – 49 base 111 of 129 trails 86% open, 2907 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Loveland – Wed 4:51a 3 new powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:16a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 778 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Powderhorn – Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory – Reopen 04/10 51 – 56 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Silverton Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/08 spring snow 59 – 59 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 4:15a 1 new spring snow 50 – 69 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat – Wed 7:37a 3 new spring snow machine groomed 41 – 68 base 168 of 169 trails 99% open, 2936 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight – Closed for Snow Sports

Telluride – Closed for Snow Sports

Vail – Wed 5:35a packed powder machine groomed 47 – 47 base 133 of 195 trails, 68% open 2632 acres, 15 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 7:12a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 71 – 71 base 138 of 168 trails, 83% open, 2397 acres, 15 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 6:09a powder machine groomed 48 – 72 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Bridger Bowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Discovery – Closed for Snow Sports

Great Divide – Closed for Snow Sports

Lost Trail – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 36 – 77 base 30 of 40 trails 75% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Red Lodge – Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 43 – 56 base 66 of 70 trails 94% open, 1541 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Whitefish – Wed 7:00a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 95 base 88 of 113 trails 72% open, 2300 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

New Mexico=

Sipapu – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Santa Fe – Closed for Snow Sports

Taos – Closed for Snow Sports

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:17a 10 new powder machine groomed 102 – 102 base 95 of 116 trails 82% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Brian Head – Wed 6:18a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:20a 3 new powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Deer Valley – Wed 7:13a 2 new machine groomed 51 – 51 base 91 of 103 trails 88% open, 2005 acres, 19 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Eagle Point – Closed for Snow Sports

Park City – Wed 6:01a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 58 base 236 of 341 trails 69% open, 5022 acres, 30 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 6:01a machine groomed 35 – 45 base 70 of 154 trails 45% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Snowbasin – Wed 5:45a 7 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 74 of 106 trails 70% open, 18 miles, 2075 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 88 – 88 base 109 of 169 trails 76% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:20a packed powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 60 of 82 trails, 73% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sundance – Closed for Snow Sports

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:09a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 97 – 98 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Jackson Hole – Wed 6:35a spring snow machine groomed 27 – 86 base 112 of 133 trails 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range – Wed 4:36a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 94 – 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:11a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 97 – 98 base 5 of 5 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 58 – 58 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 6:17a machine groomed 59 – 105 base 93 of 103 trails 90% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 18 of 30 trails 60% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Bear Valley – Wed 6:05a machine groomed 74 – 74 base 57 of 75 trails 76% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 7:27a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last Day.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 7:08a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 42 base 59 of 67 trails 98% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:29a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:18a spring snow machine groomed 37 – 64 base 93 of 97 trails, 90% open 7 miles, 4303 acres, 19 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 5:39a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 53 base 41 of 67 trails, 61% open 1260 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

June – Wed 8:26a spring snow machine groomed 48 – 72 base 34 of 43 trails, 79% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 7:16a spring snow machine groomed 58 – 73 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 6:21a machine groomed 90 – 90 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 8:46a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 30 base 18 of 59 trails 31% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Mt Baldy – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Shasta – Wed 7:47a spring snow machine groomed 54 – 54 base 24 of 32 trails 75% open, 319 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 6:54a machine groomed 18 – 59 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 5:55a machine groomed 39 – 83 base 42 of 46 trails 92% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Summit – Wed 3:01a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 16 of 32 trails 48% open, 9 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Soda Springs – Wed 7:30a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 6:19a machine groomed 38 – 89 base 134 of 158 trails 85% open, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 52 – 97 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 6:08a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p April 11: Last day.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed 9:31a machine groomed 5 – 30 base 1717 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:41a machine groomed 30 – 50 base 25 of 31 trails 80% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:21a machine groomed 31 – 61 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:18a machine groomed 56 – 61 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Brundage – Wed 5:08a machine groomed 51 – 85 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lookout Pass – Wed 5:09a spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 82% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 12:39p spring snow machine groomed 41 – 86 base 92 of 92 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:42a spring snow machine groomed 79 – 79 base 61 of 80 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 76% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:47a spring snow machine groomed 42 – 71 base 69 of 128 trails 6 of 17 lifts, 54% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Tamarack – Closed for Snow Sports

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Closed for Snow Sports

Hoodoo – Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 95 – 95 base 90% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.

Mt Ashland – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 53 – 70 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 98 – 112 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 4:50a frozen granular machine groomed 144 – 205 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 68 – 93 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 180 – 180 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 50% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:26a machine groomed 55 – 110 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.

Bluewood – Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain – Wed 8:08a spring snow machine groomed 129 – 129 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 52 – 57 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:06a machine groomed 192 – 192 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 5:36a machine groomed 58 – 103 base 55 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: 9a-1p Apr 11: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 145 – 145 base 41 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 53% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 7:38a machine groomed 114 – 114 base 27 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p;; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 18: Last day Open Sat/Sun after Apr 11.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 125 – 256 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

White Pass – Wed 9:10a machine groomed 75 – 140 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Big White – Closed for Snow Sports

Cypress Mountain – Wed 6:45a wet snow machine groomed 108 – 205 base 45 of 53 trails 85% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:39a variable machine groomed 31 – 83 base 74 of 142 trails 52% open, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:41a machine groomed 140 – 186 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Reopen 04/10 61 – 72 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:45a powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 3:47a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Manning Park Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Seymour – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 144 – 220 base 13 of 40 trails 33% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Panorama Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder King – Wed Reopen 04/08 4 new machine groomed 71 – 157 base 37 of 37 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

SilverStar – Closed for Snow Sports

Sun Peaks – Closed for Snow Sports

Whitewater – Closed for Snow Sports

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Bromont – Reopen 04/10 18 – 18 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Le Massif – Wed 9:54a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 21 base 35 of 53 trails, 66% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 11: Last day.

Mont Blanc – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Gleason – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Habitant – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:30a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 26 of 71 trails 37% open, 26 miles, 210 acres, 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:29a spring snow 6 – 24 base 21 of 60 trails, 35% open 10 miles, 99 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sommet Gabriel – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Morin Heights – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Olympia – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:19a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 40 trails 28% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Stoneham – Closed for Snow Sports

Tremblant – Wed 5:46a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 43 of 102 trails, 42% open 351 acres, 7 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 14 – 14 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

versant Avila – Wed 9:21a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Ontario=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 7:57a wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Closed for Snow Sports

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:56a machine groomed 31 – 77 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 60 – 75 base 136 of 160 trails 85% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:53a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:07a powder machine groomed 79 – 337 base 134 of 145 trails 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 5:12a machine groomed 50 – 131 base 10 of 76 trails 13% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 6:46a 11 new powder machine groomed 85 – 170 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Closed for Snow Sports

