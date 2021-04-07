Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
Wednesday, Apr. 7=
NORTHEAST=
Maine=
Saddleback – Wed 6:54a packed powder machine groomed 16 – 32 base 57 of 68 trails 84% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Shawnee Peak – Closed for Snow Sports
Sugarloaf – Wed 11:04a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 16 base 67 of 162 trails 41% open, 27 miles, 325 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 31 of 135 trails 23% open, 12 miles, 158 acres, 2 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Massachusetts=
Wachusett – Closed for Snow Sports
New Hampshire=
Attitash – Closed for Snow Sports
Bretton Woods – Wed 3:00p machine groomed 10 – 24 base 15 of 63 trails 24% open, 4 miles, 83 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Cannon Mountain – Wed 3:08p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 40 base 38 of 97 trails 39% open, 9 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.
Gunstock – Closed for Snow Sports
Loon Mountain – Wed 7:52a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 25 of 61 trails 41% open, 11 miles, 156 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Sunapee – Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 36 of 66 trails 55% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Ragged Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Waterville Valley – Wed Open machine groomed 10 – 12 base 48 of 61 trails 77% open, 228 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Wildcat – Wed 6:18a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 48 trails, 29% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
New York=
Belleayre – Closed for Snow Sports
Bristol Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain – Wed 3:22p spring snow machine groomed 4 – 21 base 19 of 110 trails 23% open, 7 miles, 73 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Greek Peak – Wed 3:16p spring snow 8 – 28 base 8 of 56 trails, 14% open 3 of 8 lifts, Apr 07: Last day; 9:30a-5p.
HoliMont – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 12 – 25 base Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).
Hunter Mountain – Wed 5:54a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 13 of 67 trails 19% open, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
West Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Whiteface – Wed 12:20p spring snow machine groomed 7 – 18 base 34 of 87 trails 38% open, 11 miles, 136 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Windham Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain XC – Closed for Snow Sports
Olympic Sports Complex XC – Wed 8:59a spring snow 1 – 24 base 1 of 24 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Vermont=
Bolton Valley – Closed for Snow Sports
Burke Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Jay Peak – Wed 6:36a machine groomed 12 – 22 base 60 of 81 trails, 74% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington – Wed 3:41p machine groomed 30 – 34 base 83 of 155 trails 54% open, 47 miles, 418 acres, 9 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Snow – Wed 6:15a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 35 of 87 trails 40% open, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Okemo Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Pico – Closed for Snow Sports
Smugglers Notch – Wed 3:50p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 44 base 12 of 78 trails 15% open, 240 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe – Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 30 base 46 of 116 trails, 40% open 16 miles, 240 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.
Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:34a spring snow machine groomed 16 – 16 base 27 of 99 trails 27% open, 272 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush – Wed 6:49a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 48 base 39 of 111 trails 35% open, 19 miles, 175 acres, 5 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
MORE