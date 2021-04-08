Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
Thursday, Apr. 8=
NORTHEAST=
Maine=
Saddleback – Wed 9:15a spring snow machine groomed 16 – 30 base 52 of 68 trails 76% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sugarloaf – Wed 11:09a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 16 base 65 of 162 trails 40% open, 26 miles, 322 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River – Wed 7:22a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 18 base 33 of 135 trails 24% open, 13 miles, 170 acres, 2 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
New Hampshire=
Bretton Woods – Wed 1:11p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 24 base 15 of 63 trails 24% open, 4 miles, 83 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Cannon Mountain – Wed 4:12p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 40 base 31 of 97 trails 32% open, 8 miles, 87 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.
Gunstock – Closed for Snow Sports
Loon Mountain – Wed 2:23p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 25 of 61 trails 41% open, 11 miles, 156 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Sunapee – Wed 9:14a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 8 base 24 of 66 trails 36% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Ragged Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Waterville Valley – Wed 4:37p machine groomed 8 – 10 base 42 of 61 trails 73% open, 188 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Wildcat – Wed 9:13a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 48 trails, 29% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
New York=
Belleayre – Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain – Wed 3:46p spring snow 3 – 18 base 13 of 110 trails 16% open, 4 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Greek Peak – Closed for Snow Sports
HoliMont – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 12 – 25 base Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).
Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:13a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 13 of 67 trails 19% open, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
West Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Whiteface – Wed 12:07p spring snow machine groomed 7 – 16 base 31 of 87 trails 35% open, 10 miles, 119 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Olympic Sports Complex XC – Wed 7:52a spring snow 1 – 24 base 1 of 24 trails, 2 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Vermont=
Jay Peak – Wed 6:19a machine groomed 12 – 22 base 57 of 81 trails, 70% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington – Wed 4:11p machine groomed 26 – 30 base 82 of 155 trails 53% open, 46 miles, 412 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Snow – Wed 1:30p corn snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 35 of 87 trails 40% open, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Okemo Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports
Pico – Closed for Snow Sports
Smugglers Notch – Wed 6:18a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 44 base 12 of 78 trails 15% open, 240 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe – Wed 6:08a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 30 base 42 of 116 trails, 36% open 15 miles, 230 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.
Stratton Mountain – Wed 1:42p spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 26 of 99 trails 26% open, 272 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush – Wed 6:39a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 48 base 39 of 111 trails 35% open, 19 miles, 175 acres, 5 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
