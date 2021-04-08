Ski Report

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for his third career shutout, all in his last 12 games, and Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Thursday night.

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which swept a two-game set from the Panthers to move ahead of Florida in the closely contested Central Division.