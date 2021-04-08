Ski Report

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Giants Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 11:30a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 37 of 62 trails 60% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

South Dakota=

Terry Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:24a spring snow 52 – 52 base 121 of 147 trails 83% open, 1201 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 4:05a spring snow 43 – 48 base 75 of 76 trails 99% open, 673 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:50a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 86 of 150 trails 57% open, 1129 acres, 12 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Breckenridge – Wed 6:06a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 178 of 187 trails 95% open, 2703 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.

Cooper – Wed 5:37a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 52 base 57 of 59 trails, 97% open 458 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 49 – 49 base 130 of 158 trails 82% open, 21 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Echo Mountain – Wed 2:11p spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 5:55a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 18 base 21 of 41 trails 51% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Irwin – Wed No Recent Information spring snow 63 – 65 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Keystone – Wed 6:04a machine groomed 49 – 49 base 111 of 129 trails 86% open, 2907 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Loveland – Wed 4:51a powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:02a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 778 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Powderhorn – Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory – Reopen 04/10 51 – 56 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Silverton Mountain – Wed 5:32a spring snow 59 – 59 base 69 of 69 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 4:04a spring snow 50 – 68 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat – Wed 5:46a spring snow machine groomed 68 – 68 base 167 of 169 trails 99% open, 2936 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight – Closed for Snow Sports

Vail – Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 47 – 47 base 133 of 195 trails, 68% open 2632 acres, 15 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 5:04a spring snow machine groomed 66 – 71 base 138 of 168 trails 82% open, 2397 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 7:00a powder machine groomed 48 – 72 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 36 – 77 base 30 of 40 trails 75% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Red Lodge – Wed 5:53a spring snow machine groomed 43 – 56 base 66 of 70 trails 94% open, 1541 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Whitefish – Wed 6:00a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 20 – 93 base 88 of 113 trails 76% open, 2300 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

New Mexico=

Sipapu – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Santa Fe – Closed for Snow Sports

Taos – Closed for Snow Sports

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:11a packed powder machine groomed 99 – 99 base 95 of 116 trails, 82% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 6:12a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:13a packed powder machine groomed 78 – 78 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Deer Valley – Wed 7:05a machine groomed 49 – 49 base 91 of 103 trails 88% open, 2005 acres, 19 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Park City – Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 53 base 222 of 341 trails 65% open, 5022 acres, 31 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 6:04a machine groomed 35 – 45 base 70 of 154 trails 45% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Snowbasin – Wed 5:49a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 74 of 106 trails 70% open, 18 miles, 2075 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 6:02a packed powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 136 of 169 trails 95% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 6:15a machine groomed 67 – 67 base 62 of 82 trails, 76% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:40a spring snow machine groomed 96 – 97 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Jackson Hole – Wed 6:49a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 85 base 112 of 133 trails 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowy Range – Wed 4:32a spring snow machine groomed 94 – 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:39a spring snow machine groomed 96 – 97 base 5 of 5 trails

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:10a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 43 of 55 trails 78% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 6:19a machine groomed 58 – 105 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 18 of 30 trails 60% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Bear Valley – Wed 5:42a machine groomed 74 – 74 base 57 of 75 trails 76% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed 7:27a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last Day.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 5:52a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 42 base 59 of 67 trails 98% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:29a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:58a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 63 base 93 of 97 trails, 90% open 4303 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 11:18a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 53 base 41 of 67 trails 61% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

June – Wed 10:13a spring snow machine groomed 48 – 72 base 34 of 43 trails, 79% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 8:27a spring snow machine groomed 57 – 73 base 85 of 86 trails, 99% open 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 10:04a machine groomed 52 – 85 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 7:57a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 59 trails 27% open, 2 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Mt Shasta – Wed 8:20a spring snow machine groomed 48 – 48 base 23 of 32 trails 72% open, 319 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 7:03a machine groomed 18 – 57 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 5:57a machine groomed 35 – 81 base 42 of 46 trails 92% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Summit – Wed 4:27a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 32 trails 45% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Soda Springs – Wed 7:30a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 6:17a machine groomed 37 – 87 base 126 of 158 trails 80% open, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 95 base 102 of 103 trails 99% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 5:48a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p April 11: Last day.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed 9:31a machine groomed 5 – 30 base 1717 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:33a machine groomed 30 – 50 base 25 of 31 trails 80% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 7:04a machine groomed 27 – 57 base 50 of 65 trails, 77% open 1200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:10a machine groomed 53 – 58 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Brundage – Wed 5:07a machine groomed 50 – 88 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lookout Pass – Wed 5:16a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 12:00p 1 new variable machine groomed 41 – 80 base 92 of 92 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:42a spring snow machine groomed 79 – 79 base 61 of 80 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 76% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:39a spring snow machine groomed 41 – 70 base 69 of 128 trails 6 of 17 lifts, 54% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Oregon=

Mt Bachelor – Wed 7:27a 1 new machine groomed 96 – 112 base 121 of 121 trails 3823 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 65% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:47a windblown machine groomed 147 – 207 base 87 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Timberline – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 180 – 180 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:35a machine groomed 50 – 105 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 7:57a 5 new powder machine groomed 136 – 136 base 83 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 52 – 57 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:17a 13 new powder machine groomed 206 – 216 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 5:36a machine groomed 58 – 103 base 55 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: 9a-1p Apr 11: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 145 – 145 base 41 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 53% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 7:38a machine groomed 114 – 114 base 27 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p;; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 18: Last day Open Sat/Sun after Apr 11.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 125 – 256 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

White Pass – Wed 9:10a machine groomed 75 – 140 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Big White – Closed for Snow Sports

Cypress Mountain – Wed 6:45a wet snow machine groomed 108 – 205 base 45 of 53 trails 85% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:44a 4 new powder machine groomed 31 – 86 base 74 of 142 trails 52% open, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:41a machine groomed 140 – 186 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Reopen 04/10 61 – 72 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:25a powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 4:12a 2 new machine groomed 38 – 43 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Manning Park Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Seymour – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 144 – 220 base 13 of 40 trails 33% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 11: Last day.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

Panorama Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder King – Wed 4:40a 4 new machine groomed 71 – 157 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Closed for Snow Sports

SilverStar – Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Bromont – Reopen 04/10 18 – 18 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Le Massif – Wed 6:15a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 21 base 34 of 53 trails, 64% open 2 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 11: Last day.

Mont Orford – Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 11: Last day.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:09a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 25 of 71 trails 35% open, 25 miles, 200 acres, 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:33a spring snow 6 – 24 base 18 of 60 trails, 30% open 9 miles, 94 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 8:49a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 40 trails 28% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Stoneham – Closed for Snow Sports

Tremblant – Wed 5:09a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 44 of 102 trails, 43% open 353 acres, 7 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

versant Avila – Wed 9:21a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Ontario=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 7:57a 2 new wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Castle Mountain – Wed 8:22a 5 new powder machine groomed 33 – 79 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:03a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 60 – 75 base 137 of 160 trails 86% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 9:14a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 6:51a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 4:40a 5 new powder machine groomed 84 – 342 base 133 of 145 trails, 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 4:46a machine groomed 50 – 131 base 12 of 76 trails 16% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 6:46a powder machine groomed 85 – 170 base 33 of 36 trails, 92% open 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51