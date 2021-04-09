Ski Report

Eastern and Western Conference teams jockeying for NBA playoff positioning will meet Sunday night when the Indiana Pacers visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite dropping a 133-129 overtime decision Friday at New York, the Grizzlies head into the weekend two games up on San Antonio for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. Sunday's matchup is the first in a three-game homestand before Memphis embarks on a season-long, seven-game trip beginning April 16.